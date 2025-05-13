Would David Tennant Return To Doctor Who? The Actor Offers His Thoughts On The Long-Running Series

15 people have “officially” played The Doctor on Doctor Who throughout its 60-year history. And while every Doctor is somebody’s favorite, yes, even Colin Baker, the most popular Doctor may be David Tennant. He’s so popular that it’s been impossible to keep him away from the show for too long over the years, but he apparently has no plans to return anytime soon.

Tennant played The Doctor over three seasons from 2005 to 2010, but that was far from the last fans saw of him. He returned for the 50th anniversary special alongside the then-current Doctor Matt Smith, and then took over the role a second time as the 14th Doctor ahead of the debut of the current Doctor Ncuti Gatwa. Speaking with Deadline at the BAFTA Television Awards (via the Radio Times), he says the reason the show is successful is that it keeps changing, and that means he won’t be back…at least for a while. Tennant said…

And part of what makes it such a vibrant show is that it keeps renewing and finding new ways to tell stories... and as far as I'm aware, that's happening without me for a while.

Tennant certainly isn’t shutting the door on a return at some point. His version of The Doctor is still alive and well, and thus able to return at any point. There have even been rumors that Tennant could show up again, and a recent Doctor Who episode tied into one from Tennant’s era, perhaps strengthening the idea he could be coming back. Tennant swore he would tell the truth if there were any plans for his imminent return.

And that’s for the best. I love Tennant’s run as much as anybody. If he comes back again one day, I’ll be there. At the same time, I want to see what Doctor Who can do that’s new and different. Ncuti Gatwa is an excellent Doctor, and he doesn’t need the help of another Doctor to make his shows work. While there are rumors of Doctor Who's impending doom, this type of chatter is pretty common.

Recasting a major character can be the death of a show, it’s happened numerous times. However, Doctor Who found a way to make it work that not only keeps the show going, but keeps it interesting. While it can be sad when a Doctor you love leaves, there’s an excitement that comes with a new actor in the role. You never know quite what’s going to happen. It doesn’t always work, but it’s rarely boring.

Besides, there are so many more previous Doctors to choose from. Seeing Doctors return for special events is as old as the show itself, so it’s all but a guarantee that we will see that happen again, but maybe we could see a return for one of the other modern Doctors next time, rather than David Tennant again.