The Fates Of David Tennant And Ncuti Gatwa's Doctors Were Revealed, And I'm Obsessed With How Doctor Who Pulled It Off

Major spoilers for Doctor Who's "The Giggle" are ahead.

It's official! Ncuti Gatwa has become the new Doctor, but guess what? David Tennant is still The Doctor too! In an unprecedented bi-generation, the timelord didn't get a new face like he normally does, he split into two. That's right two, which means we have two Doctor's, and I'm obsessed with how the show pulled it off.

I must say, while there were rumors about this bi-generation and there was chatter that Ncuti Gatwa would play a complicated role in the 60th Anniversary specials, I didn't expect it to happen like this. However, I'm in love with the fact that both Doctors can live within the universe at the same time. And I'm even more obsessed with the hilarious and moving way the show implemented this idea.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Fourteenth And Fifteenth Doctors Bi-Generated

After David Tennant’s character re-generated, but didn’t end up with a new face, he asked Donna to pull him apart, revealing two doctors. Not only did we get a great sense of Gatwa's new Doctor through the bi-generation, but we also got to see him and Tennant take down the Toymaker in a hilarious way while grappling with this anomaly event. In the words of Gatwa’s Doctor this is what happened:

Bi-generation! I have bi-generated. There’s no such thing, bi-generation is supposed to be a myth but look at me.

It’s clear right away that this new Doctor has the same charm as his predecessors, and he and 14 both share a very witty sense of humor and wisdom, which was on full display as they took down the Toymaker.

This moment where the two timelords worked together and supported each other was deeply moving and hilarious. After that they had a deep conversation in the TARDIS about their past, and how they haven’t stopped to process everything they’ve been through. And it was all this heartfelt and hilarity that made this unprecedented moment so special.

(Image credit: Disney+)

I Love That We Got To See The Doctors Figure Out Their Future And Process Their Past Together

Something The Doctor has never been good at doing is addressing his past. He’s lived billions of years and lost so many loved ones. He’s burnt out and he hasn’t had time to process his trauma. Tennant’s Doctor is tired and needs time to heal, and that’s why he took that familiar face when Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor regenerated. This episode beautifully addressed the time lord’s past and revealed why the familiar face came back, while also getting us excited for a new future, and that’s why it worked so well.

So, while Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor heads “everywhere,” David Tennant is finally taking a moment to breathe and tell his story. Most importantly, these two stories didn’t step on each others’ toes, they complimented one another, making the future so much brighter.

(Image credit: Disney+)

We’ve Never Gotten To See Two Doctors Handel Regeneration Together

While we’ve seen Doctors work together before, like in “Day of the Doctor,” this felt different. We got to see this beloved character face re-generation in a new way and not alone. Typically, when it’s time for the time lord to change they do so by themselves. However, this time, he was surrounded by his friends and another version of himself.

Along with all this, we also got a proper introduction to Gatwa’s Doctor, because he played a major role in the episode. It wasn’t just a regeneration and wait situation like these finales typically are. I’m happy to report that the Fifteenth Doctor is sassy, confident and fabulous, just like the actor who plays him, and we got to experience all that in full force in “The Giggle.”

As for Tennant’s Doctor, he was left with his family, Donna and co., which is why he got such a familiar face back, and the episode ends with him telling stories he’s never told as Gatwa flies through the galaxy.

Overall, the reveal of the Doctors' fates was done so well, and it brought a tear to my eye. It also left the door open for both time lords to continue their stories in a meaningful way. So, hopefully, as the Fifteenth Doctor galivants across the galaxy, we’ll also get updates from our Fourteen and his family down on Earth.

While David Tennant’s short reprise as the lead Doctor has come to a close, the door still seems to be open for this fan-favorite time lord to return. Meanwhile, the stage has been set for Ncuti Gatwa to fully take over the TARDIS, and that’s due to this incredibly well-done bi-generation.