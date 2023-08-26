Disney+’s Trend Of Canceling Two-Season Shows Continues As Another Fan-Favorite Series Has Been Axed

Netflix may get a lot of flak for canceling shows after only a single season but, all the while, Disney+ has been earning a reputation for itself in a different way. The House of Mouse’s flagship streamer has been axed a number of shows after only a pair of seasons. Several instances of that have actually occurred just this year alone and, as a result, fans have had to say some goodbyes to some beloved series. Well, months after the platform’s last high-profile cancellation, another show has formally received the boot. Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. will officially not be returning with new episodes.

It was reported at the end of this week that the coming-of-age family medical dramedy had received the axe after two seasons. According to TVLine , Disney has not formally commented on the matter. The show premiered on the service in September 2021 and, from there, it released episodes on a weekly basis. It ultimately returned for a new season in the spring of 2022 and, at that point, all episodes were released simultaneously. As of right now, it’s difficult to gauge why the entertainment conglomerate pulled the plug, especially since viewership data is not released.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. was conceived as a reboot or “reimagining” of Neil Patrick Harris’ classic show Doogie Howser, M.D. Created by Kourtney Kang, the show focused on Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha, a teenage medical school graduate balancing her professional endeavors with her personal life. The child prodigy’s nickname stems from Harris’ show, which exists within the world of the reboot. Disney Channel alum Peyton Elizabeth Lee played the lead role, with Emma Meisel, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Lee Scott and more also rounding out the cast. During its run, the show received mostly positive reviews and Children's and Family Emmy Awards nominations, with one being for Outstanding Young Teen Series.

As mentioned, this latest cancellation follows something of a pattern that’s gradually become something of a norm for Disney+. One of the earlier instances of a “two-season cancellation” cropped up when another coming-of-age series, Diary of a Future President, was axed in late 2021. 2023 has been particularly eventful on this front, as this past January saw The Mysterious Benedict Society get the boot after a pair of seasons. Two fan-favorite shows found themselves in the exact same boat later in the year, as Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers also became “two-and-dones.”

More on Disney+ (Image credit: Marvel Studios) ‘Cancel Disney Plus’ Is Trending After The Streamer Announced Big Changes To Its Cost And Sharing Policy

What should also be noted is that those four shows were ultimately part of Disney+’s content bloodbath this year, which saw a considerable amount of original TV shows and movies get removed from the platform permanently. Considering the company’s continued attempts to cut costs, one now has to wonder if Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. might be dropped as well. Such a development would honestly be unfortunate, considering it would make the series inaccessible.

Fans are sure to be disappointed that yet another original offering has been cancelled. As of this writing, the cast and crew have yet to respond, and one can’t help but wonder if they might speak out. While some may be unhappy that Doogie will have to hang up her stethoscope after only two seasons but, at least for right now, admirers can still revel in the breeziness of those episodes.