Disney+ Pulls A Netflix And Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Shows

As of late, Netflix has become infamous for cancelling numerous TV shows that were once top trending shows on the streaming service, like Warrior Nun or The Baby-Sitters Club to name a couple. But, the latest series to get the axe on streaming comes from Disney+. Two original family shows from the service, Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will reportedly not continue for more seasons.

Both sports series are ending after two seasons at Disney+, per TVLine . Big Shot starred John Stamos as the coach of a girls basketball team at a private high school, whereas Game Changers followed a junior hockey team and was led by Josh Duhamel and Lauren Graham.

