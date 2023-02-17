Disney+ Pulls A Netflix And Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Shows
Say goodbye to these streaming shows.
As of late, Netflix has become infamous for cancelling numerous TV shows that were once top trending shows on the streaming service, like Warrior Nun or The Baby-Sitters Club to name a couple. But, the latest series to get the axe on streaming comes from Disney+. Two original family shows from the service, Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will reportedly not continue for more seasons.
Both sports series are ending after two seasons at Disney+, per TVLine. Big Shot starred John Stamos as the coach of a girls basketball team at a private high school, whereas Game Changers followed a junior hockey team and was led by Josh Duhamel and Lauren Graham.
More to come...
