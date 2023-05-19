It's A Disney+ Bloodbath As Streamer Purges A Ton Of Shows, Including New Originals

The Walt Disney Company is in the middle of a massive cost-saving plan that has already cost thousands of Cast Members their jobs. Yesterday Disney announced that a planned move of 2,000 Cast Members to Florida, including most of Walt Disney Imagineering, was now canceled, and that Disney World’s high-profile Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was closing. But Disney wasn’t done yet. Last week on a Disney Company earnings call it was revealed that Disney+ and Hulu would be removing content and now we have a list of what will be going away, and it’s a lot.

Deadline has a list of the content that is set to be removed from Disney+ and it is all original content made specifically for Disney+. While some of it is old, by Disney+ standards, including content that was there at launch, others, like the recent Willow series, have only been available for a few months. Here’s the current list which is believed to be leaving May 26.

Big Shot

Turner & Hooch

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Willow

The Making Of Willow

Diary of a Future President

Just Beyond

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Marvel’s Project Hero

Marvel’s MPower

Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022 remake)

The One and Only Ivan

Stargirl

Artemis Fowl

Encore!

A Spark Story

Black Beauty

Clouds

America the Beautiful

Better Nate Than Ever

Weird but True!

Timmy Failure

Be Our Chef

Magic Camp

Howard

Earth to Ned

Foodtastic

Stuntman

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Wolfgang

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

The Real Right Stuff

The Big Fib

Rogue Trip

More Than Robots

Shop Class

Pick the Litter

Own the Room

Among the Stars

Harmonious Live!

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Needless to say, there are some pretty surprising items on this list. Shows like Willow or the second season The Mysterious Benedict Society, that only just arrived on the service are some really strange choices. Howard, a documentary film by Disney Legend Don Hahn about the life of Disney Legend Howard Ashman, will be leaving Disney+ on the same day that a live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid hits theaters. Ashman wrote the lyrics to the songs in the original animated film and the credits of the new movie include a dedication to his memory.

Harmonious Live is a presentation of a nighttime spectacular at Epcot, of a show that is no longer running. While Harmonious wasn’t the most popular show, there were people that loved it, and the fact that it was available to watch was nice. And yet, it’s also being removed.

The reason for the purge is in the name of money. Apparently, these are shows that, due to the need to pay residuals or simply the costs associated with storage, cost more than they are making for Disney+. It seems surprising that a fireworks show at a Disney theme park or a property like Willow, wholly owned by Lucasfilm, could be that expensive once they're completed, but that’s the argument.

The biggest problem is that, since these are all Disney+ original programs, they don’t exist in a physical media form. If you are frustrated that a favorite show will not be available streaming, the option to buy it does not exist. This content will be apparently gone forever.

It’s possible Disney could license these shows out to other streaming services, as HBO Max did when it made similar moves, but then that requires fans of Disney who want to watch it to have another streaming service, and the entire point of Disney+ was for it to be the home of all things Disney.

If you have a Disney+ subscription and have been meaning to watch any of these, time is running out.