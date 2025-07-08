Denise Richards’ Divorce Documents Reveal How Much Money She Makes On OnlyFans And The Wild Amount She Spends On Food Every Month

Years after the end of her relatively short marriage and tumultuous divorce from Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen, Wild Things lead Denise Richards thought she’d found the love of her life in businessman Aaron Phypers, whom she married in September 2018. However, Phypers recently filed for divorce from the OnlyFans talent (who he’d helped with her content on the NSFW site ) and the court documents give some insight into how much Richards makes from the platform, along with the crazy amount of money she, allegedly, spends on food.

After over eight years together and nearly six years of married life, July 7 saw Denise Richards’ estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, file for divorce due to “irreconcilable differences.” The divorce documents, which were obtained by People , provide his accounting of not only their supposed monthly spending, but claim that the former The Bold and the Beautiful star brings in over $250,000 every month from a combination of her OnlyFans work, promotional deals/appearances and acting/TV career.

It was in the summer of 2022 that Sami Sheen, the then 18-year-old daughter of Richards and Charlie Sheen, joined OnlyFans, which led to wildly different reactions from her famous parents. Just a few days later, the one time Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also made her debut on the platform . At the time, she charged the standard fee of $25 a month, and a look at her site confirms that that’s still the case, with options for two different bundles to save some cash.

Considering that Richards is still on the site, and did opt to post the spicier content allowed, it would seem that she’s happy with not only her work there, but how much she makes from it and has adjusted to running her site and interacting with fans through it. Speaking of the bank her ex claims she brings in monthly, let’s hope it’s accurate, because he also alleged that they spent a lot on just food every month.

According to the papers he filed (where he asked for spousal support because he claims to have "not made income" since 2024, because he "had to close down" his company at that time) Phypers also noted that he and his soon-to-be-ex-wife spent $10,000 every month on grocery shopping and household supplies, and added a whopping $15K to that food bill monthly by dining out.

Look, I completely understand that those seem like wack-a-do numbers, even when you include general home items like cleaning products, toilet paper, etc. into the mix. However, whether these numbers are accurate or not, we do know two things: food has been outrageously expensive for years and it only seems to be getting worse, and famous people don’t do much of anything cheaply.

I imagine that Richards probably has a focus on her health and eating well, so she’s likely not spending tons of cash on say, Cheetos and Ding Dongs. Organic groceries cost a premium, as does anything made for special diets like those who are gluten free, lactose intolerant or prefer foods that are minimally processed and absent from many of the chemicals present in other products.

Making those kinds of food choices at restaurants (which are likely already expensive because you know she’s probably not pulling a constant Ben Affleck and staking out her local Dunkin’ Donuts daily) is going to up the cost of things substantially, so what can I say? Thank the NSFW heavens for that OnlyFans cash.