New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (May 12-18)

It’s a good week to be a streaming fan, and that’s basically true no matter which streaming service you have. With great series wrapping up on Disney+ and new ones starting on Max and Apple TV+, there certainly will be no lack of things to watch this week.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Andor Finale - May 13 (Disney+)

It’s a bittersweet week for Star Wars fans with a Disney+ subscription. The good news is that there are new episodes of Andor. The bad news is that these are the last episodes of Andor. And since these episodes are expected to take us right up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, then we know there will never be more episodes. Still, it was great while it lasted.

(Image credit: Cr. John Wilson/NETFLIX © 2020)

Eurovision Song Contest - May 13, 15, 17 (Peacock)

The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the biggest events of the year across the pond. It’s never quite caught on domestically outside of a small cult following, but maybe the fact that it will be available in full with a Peacock subscription will cause more people to give it a look and fall in love with the big event.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bad Thoughts - May 13 (Netflix)

Fans who like comedy that pushes the limits will want to make sure their Netflix subscription is paid up this week. From comedian Tom Segura, Bad Thoughts looks to be absolutely unhinged based on the trailers alone, so one could only imagine what insanity the full series will bring us.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bet - May 15 (Netflix)

Japanese manga series Kakegurui is so popular that it’s already seen anime and live-action adaptations in Japan, all available with a Netflix subscription. Now the series about students at a prep school where the pecking order is decided via high-stakes gambling, gets transformed into an English-language live-action film. Bet is produced by Simon Berry, who previously brought cult favorite Warrior Nun to Netflix.

(Image credit: Max)

Duster - May 15 (Max)

The newest project from producer J.J. Abrams reunites him with Lost’s Josh Holloway, who stars as a getaway driver who teams up with an FBI agent (Rachel Hilson) in an attempt to take down an organized crime boss in the 1970s American Southwest, played by Keith David. The trailers show a series that oozes with style and may be the best reason to keep your Max subscription this summer.

(Image credit: Apple)

Murderbot - May 16 (Apple TV+)

Those with an Apple TV+ subscription have a lot of great science fiction to choose from, but nothing quite like Murderbot. Science fiction and comedy are two genres that we don’t often see together,, but when they work, the results can be hilarious. Based on the Hugo and Nebula award-winning books, Murderbot stars Alexander Skarsgard as a cyborg security unit that goes rogue and starts acting for itself, with both bloody and hilarious results.

Stay tuned for more from your favorite streaming platform. Highlights next week include Fountain of Youth from director Guy Ritchie, which looks like the perfect summer movie full of action and fun, but one you won’t need to go to the theater to see.