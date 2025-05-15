How To Watch Duster Online

Watch Duster: Synopsis

Lost boys J.J. Abrams and Josh Holloway reunite for a new crime thriller that oozes 70s cool. Taking its cue from the likes of The Getaway, Two-Lane Blacktop and The Driver, Duster aims to take us back to an era when all you needed was an open highway, some rock & roll and one big engine. Read on as we explain how to watch Duster and stream every instalment wherever you are with our guide below.

Holloway, who viewers might remember as Sawyer in Abrams break out show Lost, is perfectly cast as swaggering getaway driver Jim. Working for a crime syndicate run by Keith David’s (Nope) mob boss Ezra, Jim is a man forever on the run. That is until he finds himself the target of the FBI’s first black female agent, Nina (Rachel Hilson, Love, Victor), who’s been tasked with tracking him down. With a proposition leaving his loyalties torn, Jim may just find himself on the right side of the law before the dust settles.

Set in the sun-soaked American southwest, Duster, which Abrams co-created with writer/director LaToya Morgan is a “wildly, stupidly dangerous” crime thriller with all the guns, car chases and steamy chemistry fans of the genre could want.

Inspired by Abrams evocative sighting of a man exiting a car in the desert to answer a lone payphone, the 70s setting isn’t just a way to pay homage the the Hollywood New Wave and the cool charisma of the likes of Steve McQueen, it’s also an opportunity to tell a tale in which characters, not technology, get the story moving. Speaking to Esquire, Morgan said: “It was about getting back to the fun of all those shows from back in the day. The Fall Guy and Starsky & Hutch. No cell phones, no social media. You actually had to have real conversations."

The real star of the show, of course, is the eponymous Plymouth Duster, a true American muscle car. Harking back to the iconic TV cars of old, Abrams and Morgan’s choice of steed conjures memories of the likes of The Dukes of Hazard’s Genral Lee. “We wanted a car that was iconic” says Morgan, “We circled the Duster, which had its heyday for only six years. It was a car that had a reputation for being fast and good, but not a lot of people knew about. We wanted that as our hero car, a car that had personality.”

It sounds like an irresistable throwback show, doing for the 1970s car movie what Starnger Things did for classic Speilberg, so if you’re ready to get revved up, read on for how to watch Duster online from anywhere across the world.

How To Watch Duster online in the US

(Image credit: Max)

US viewers can watch Duster on Max. The show premieres on May 15 at 9pm ET/6pm PT with new episodes arriving at the same time every Thursday.

A Max subscription is available from only $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options too, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can opt for the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).

HBO can also be added to streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

Max is available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you haven’t subscribed to either service before, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The Max add-on will be an additional $9.99 a month thereafter.

Alternatively, if you want a more cable-like experience, you can get Max along with the Sling Blue plan and save $5 off your subscription every month alongside over 40 live channels, and plenty of on-demand content, too.

How to watch Duster from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Duster online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Duster as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN., our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step guide of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Duster, head to Max.

How to watch Duster online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Duster will stream on Crave in Canada from Thursday, May 15, with episodes arriving on the same weekly schedule as the US.

Their subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

If you're vacating outside the Great White North, you can make use of NordVPN to catch Duster while you're away.

Can I watch Duster online in the UK?

There's currently no word on when or where Duster might stream in the UK. Max content usually finds a home on Sky Atlantic, but we'll update this section when we know more.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.

How to watch Duster online in Australia

(Image credit: Max)

In Australia, Duster will stream on the brand new Aussies iteration of Max when it premieres on May 16. The remaining episodes will drop weekly.

Max plans are set to start at AU$11.99 per month for Basic, up to AU$21.99. There will also be discounts available if you opt for the annual plan, with pricing beginning at AU$119.99.

Duster Trailer

Duster | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Who Is In The Cast Of Duster?

Josh Holloway as Jim

Rachel Hilson as Nina

Keith David as Ezra

Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis

Greg Grunberg as Abbott

Camille Guaty as Izzy

Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna

Benjamin Charles Watson

Corbin Bernsen as Wade Ellis

Gail O'Grady as Charlotte Dean-Ellis

Donal Logue as Sergeant Groomes

Kevin Chamberlin as Bob Temple

Sofia Vassilieva as Jessica-Lorraine Sims

Dan Tracy as Agent Chad Grant

Mikandrew as Angelo

Duster Episode Release Schedule