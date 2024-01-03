Former Congressman Madison Cawthorn Has Responded After Being Roasted By Dave Chappelle Over Wheelchair Use In New Netflix Special
Dave Chappelle's latest special is as polarizing as expected.
In case 2023 didn’t already have enough controversial moments to taint everyone’s memories, Dave Chappelle capped off the year by releasing his latest Netflix special, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer, which unsurprisingly divided the internet rather quickly. The comedian wasted little time before poking fun at transgender people, his preferred target of choice, before shifting into jokes about the physically disabled, specifically targeting former congressman Madison Cawthorn.
Chappelle, who preceded the special’s recording with sell-out shows around the country, certainly had more than a few viewers peeved for so self-awarely “punching down” with his humor, but Madison Cawthorn himself said he not only wasn’t insulted, but fully endorsed the comic’s ability to joke about whatever he wants. Here’s how the North Carolina native put it to TMZ:
That might come as a surprise to some viewers, whether or not they themselves were offended by Dave Chappelle’s special (available to stream now with a Netflix subscription), but it sounds like hearing such comments about his partial paralysis isn’t anything new for Cawthorn, who served a controversy-speckled term as a U.S. representative in Congress from 2021-2023. The politician was involved in a serious vehicular crash in 2014, when he was 18 years old, and his injuries were such that the use of a wheelchair was necessary going forward.
To be sure, the stand-up special wasn’t the first time Cawthorn became aware that Dave Chappelle was using the politician’s name for joke purposes during the build-up to and the recording of the Netflix special. Apparently some friends of his were at a Nashville set early on, and were able to let him know. He later went and caught at least one of the sets himself, and can be seen laughing and posing for a picture with Chappelle during The Dreamer's closing credits.
Explaining his rather subdued reaction to jokes about his inability to walk, or about his controversial comments about orgies, Madison Cawthorn stated:
Below are some of the jokes that Dave Chappelle made in reference to the former congressman, for those who haven’t watched:
- One time I was on Capitol Hill, and I saw a handicapped Congressman. Madison Cawthorn, that’s his name. He’s a Republican from North Carolina. And he was shocked, because I saw him, and I go, ‘Hello, Congressman.’ He didn’t even know I knew who he was. He turned around — [looks shocked] — and then I just walked away. I wanted him to see me do something he couldn’t do. I skipped.
- He’s no longer a Congressman. I don’t know if you follow politics. I’m not trying to be funny, but he lost his seat. He ran a bad race. [Winks.]
- I said there’s only one reason you’re gonna invite him to an orgy, and you know what that is. [Bends over stool.] ‘Have at it, guys, I can’t feel anything. Let’s get this bill passed for America. One at a time, folks.’
It’s not clear if he’ll go down thinking Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer is one of Netflix’s funniest stand-up specials, but Madison Cawthorn was clearly a fan through and through. While waiting to see who else was or wasn't offended by the comedian's latest act, check out everything new coming to Netflix soon.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
