Everything New And Coming Soon To Netflix

It can be hard to keep track of all the new and best movies on Netflix , in addition to all of the fine TV shows making their way to the platform.

Here's the rundown on what each week will hold for those of you with a Netflix subscription!

However, if you want the whole wide world of what’s on or heading to the big red streamer, that’s what you should expect below. Just be sure to bookmark this page and check back in frequently, as this guide is going to refresh pretty regularly. Here's the rundown on what each week will hold for those of you with a Netflix subscription!

New On Netflix The Week Of December 1: Bullet Train, 21 Jump Street, And More

Start your December off with some action, with the amazing Bullet Train cast pulling into the Netflix station with laughs, violence, and oddities galore. Keeping the kinetic comedy going is the addition of the Channing Tatum/Jonah Hill adaptation of 21 Jump Street, which celebrated its 10th anniversary of meme-worthy splendor. Sounds like a good pair to start things off with, but here’s what else arrived during the first week of December.

Dead End - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/1/22

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes - NETFLIX ANIME - 12/1/22

The Masked Scammer - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/1/22

Qala - NETFLIX FILM - 12/1/22

Troll - NETFLIX FILM - 12/1/22

21 Jump Street - 12/1/22

Basketball Wives: Season 1 - 12/1/22

Basketball Wives: Season 2 - 12/1/22

Coach Carter - 12/1/22

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1 - 12/1/22

Hachi: A Dog's Tale - 12/1/22

The Happytime Murders - 12/1/22

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special - 12/1/22

Love Island USA: Season 3 - 12/1/22

Meekah: Season 1 - 12/1/22

My Girl - 12/1/22

Peppermint - 12/1/22

Troy - 12/1/22

Big Brother: Season 10 - 12/2/22

Big Brother: Season 14 - 12/2/22

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/2/22

Hot Skull - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/2/22

Lady Chatterley's Lover - NETFLIX FILM - 12/2/22

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/2/22

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - NETFLIX FILM - 12/2/22

“Sr.” - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/2/22

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1 - 12/2/22

Warriors of Future - NETFLIX FILM - 12/2/22

The Best of Me - 12/3/22

Bullet Train - 12/3/22

New On Netflix The Week Of December 4: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?, Too Hot To Handle Season 4, And More

Readapting the fairy tale that helped teach everyone to wish upon a star, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is “a brutalist fable” according to its own co-writer/ co-director. Initial reactions to Netflix’s version have already shown this movie is definitely going to spark conversation, as is another title coming online during this particular week: the fourth season debut of the hit dating show Too Hot To Handle. Throw in some raucous laughter with Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?, and you have a week that’s worth baking cookies for.

The Amazing Race: Season 17 - 12/4/22

The Amazing Race: Season 31 - 12/4/22

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race - NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/5/22

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus - NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/6/22

Delivery by Christmas - NETFLIX FILM - 12/6/22

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/6/22

Burning Patience - NETFLIX FILM - 12/7/22

Emily the Criminal - 12/7/22

I Hate Christmas - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/7/22

The Marriage App - NETFLIX FILM - 12/7/22

The Most Beautiful Flower - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/7/22

Smiley - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/7/22

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) - 12/7/22

The Elephant Whisperers - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY- 12/8/22

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY- 12/8/22

Lookism - NETFLIX ANIME- 12/8/22

CAT - NETFLIX SERIES- 12/9/22

Dragon Age: Absolution - NETFLIX ANIME- 12/9/22

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES- 12/9/22

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - NETFLIX FILM- 12/9/22

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower - NETFLIX SERIES- 12/9/22

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES- 12/9/22

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES- 12/10/22

Prisoners - 12/10/22

New On Netflix The Week Of December 11: BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths, Sonic Prime, And More

Hot off of the festival circuit and its limited theatrical release, BARDO: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths brings director Alejandro González Iñárritu back to the world of movies for the first time since The Revenant. So it’s not exactly something to watch with the kids, which makes this week’s debut of the animated series Sonic Prime all the more exciting and appropriate.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure - NETFLIX ANIME - 12/13/22

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/13/22

Single’s Inferno: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/13/22

Tom Papa: What A Day! - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/13/22

Don't Pick Up The Phone - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/14/22

Glitter - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/14/22

I Believe in Santa - NETFLIX FILM - 12/14/22

Kangaroo Valley - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/14/22

The Big 4 - NETFLIX FILM - 12/15/22

The Hills: Season 1 - 12/15/22

The Hills: Season 2 - 12/15/22

Sonic Prime - NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/15/22

Violet Evergarden: Recollections - NETFLIX ANIME - 12/15/22

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/15/22

A Storm for Christmas - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - NETFLIX FILM - 12/16/22

Cook at all Costs - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

Dance Monsters - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

Far From Home - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

Paradise PD: Part 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

Private Lesson - NETFLIX FILM - 12/16/22

The Recruit - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

Summer Job - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/16/22

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/16/22

New On Netflix The Week Of December 18: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Emily In Paris Season 3, And More

Looking to get away for the holidays, but don’t have any tickets? You have some pretty good options through Netflix’s library of fictional delights. You can venture back to France with Lily Collins, as Emily in Paris Season 3 presents itself as an option of entertainment for this week.

Meanwhile, a trip to a secluded island hideaway turns into absolute murder, as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sees Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig reteaming for Benoit Blanc’s cinematic revival. A new roster of eccentric personalities and suspects gather to play a deadly game, and in the end it’s going to take keen investigative skills and cutting wit to solve this tricky puzzle.

Side Effects - 12/18/22

Trolley - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/19/22

Trolls - 12/19/22

A Not So Merry Christmas - NETFLIX FILM - 12/20/22

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 - NETFLIX ANIME - 12/20/22

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner - NETFLIX FILM - 12/21/22

Emily in Paris: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/21/22

I AM A KILLER: Season 4 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/21/22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/22/22

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/22/22

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - NETFLIX FILM - 12/23/22

Piñata Masters! - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/23/22

New On Netflix The Week Of December 25: Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, White Noise, And More

Literature takes center stage on Netflix this holiday with two novel adaptations making some waves. Author Don DeLillo’s dark comedy White Noise sees Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver and Don Cheadle taking part in a sharp-witted apocalypse. Meanwhile, the whole family can gather around the film version of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, enjoying a cinematic version of the stage hit that delighted audiences on stages around the world.

After Ever Happy - 12/25/22

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/25/22

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical - NETFLIX FILM - 12/25/22

Time Hustler - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/25/22

The Witcher: Blood Origin - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/25/22

Vir Das: Landing - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/25/22

No Escape - 12/26/22

Treason - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/26/22

Chelsea Handler: Revolution - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/27/22

7 Women and a Murder - NETFLIX FILM - 12/28/22

A Night at the Kindergarten - NETFLIX FILM - 12/28/22

The Circle: Season 5 - NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) - 12/28/22

Stuck with You - NETFLIX FILM - 12/28/22

Brown and Friends - NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/29/22

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 12/29/22

Alpha Males - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/30/22

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/30/22

Secrets of Summer: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 12/30/22

White Noise - NETFLIX FILM - 12/30/22

Best of Stand Up 2022 - NETFLIX COMEDY - 12/30/22

Lady Voyeur - NETFLIX SERIES - 12/30/22

As usual, there’s a selection of titles that Netflix don't have dates for just yet. If any of these December 2022 titles interest you, you’ll want to check the app to keep track of when the following selections actually do hit streaming.

The Glory - NETFLIX SERIES

God's Crooked Lines - NETFLIX FILM

The Interest of Love - NETFLIX SERIES

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy - NETFLIX SERIES

New On Netflix The Week Of January 1: Grease, Kaleidoscope, The Rocky Movies, And More

Fond memories or rocking Rydell High and scoring a sporting victory in the ring help bring in 2023 with style! The first five of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky movies, as well as the musical classic Grease, both come online to start off the new year right!

Though if you're in for a clever new heist adventure, the original series Kaleidoscope will spin its tale in a most unique way. Thanks to randomizing the order of episodes in-between the premiere and finale, what we know about this Netflix show is that no two viewers will have the same experience.

Kaleidoscope - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/1/23

Lady Voyeur - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/1/23

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 - NETFLIX ANIME - 1/1/23

The Aviator - 1/1/23

Barbershop 2: Back in Business - 1/1/23

Blue Streak - 1/1/23

Brokeback Mountain - 1/1/23

The 'Burbs - 1/1/23

Closer - 1/1/23

The Conjuring - 1/1/23

Daddy Day Care - 1/1/23

Fletch - 1/1/23

Forrest Gump - 1/1/23

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra - 1/1/23

Grease - 1/1/23

I Know What You Did Last Summer - 1/1/23

Jerry Maguire - 1/1/23

King Kong - 1/1/23

Leap Year - 1/1/23

Life - 1/1/23

Minority Report - 1/1/23

National Security - 1/1/23

New Amsterdam: Season 1 - 1/1/23

The Nutty Professor - 1/1/23

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps - 1/1/23

Old Enough!: Season 2 - 1/1/23

Parenthood - 1/1/23

Reservoir Dogs - 1/1/23

Resident Evil: Afterlife - 1/1/23

Road to Perdition - 1/1/23

Rocky - 1/1/23

Rocky II - 1/1/23

Rocky III - 1/1/23

Rocky IV - 1/1/23

Rocky V - 1/1/23

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World - 1/1/23

Survivor: Season 18 - 1/1/23

The Taking of Pelham 123 - 1/1/23

This Is 40 - 1/1/23

Top Gun - 1/1/23

Transformers: Dark of the Moon - 1/1/23

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen - 1/1/23

Twins - 1/1/23

How I Became a Gangster - NETFLIX FILM - 1/4/23

The Kings of the World - NETFLIX FILM - 1/4/23

The Lying Life of Adults - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/4/23

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 1/4/23

Copenhagen Cowboy - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/5/23

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/5/23

Woman of the Dead - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/5/23

Love Island USA: Season 2 - 1/6/23

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 1/6/23

The Pale Blue Eye - NETFLIX FILM - 1/6/23

Pressure Cooker - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/6/23

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) - 1/6/23

The Walking Dead: Season 11 - 1/6/23

New On Netflix The Week Of January 8: Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 And More

It's the week of the warrior, as TV dominates this frame of the Netflix January 2023 schedule. Through both new seasons of Vikings: Valhalla and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, second helpings of battles for honor will be served hot or cold, depending on your preference.

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2- 1/9/23

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger - NETFLIX COMEDY - 1/10/23

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY- 1/10/23

Noise - NETFLIX FILM - 1/11/23

Sexify: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/11/23

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 1/12/23

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/12/23

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/12/23

Break Point - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 1/13/23

Dog Gone - NETFLIX FILM - 1/13/23

Sky Rojo: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/13/23

Suzan & Freek - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 1/13/23

Trial by Fire - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/13/23

New On Netflix The Week Of January 15: That ‘90s Show, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales Of The Macabre, And More

It's time to go back into the basement as That '90s Show introduces a new generation of kids to Red and Kitty Foreman's wisdom and/or threats. And for those of you looking to get scared beyond belief, legendary manga artist Junji Ito's works are about to be adapted in the anthology series Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre.

The Devil to Pay - 1/17/23

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre - NETFLIX ANIME - 1/19/23

Khallat+ - NETFLIX FILM - 1/19/23

The Pez Outlaw - 1/19/23

That '90s Show - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/19/23

Women at War - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/19/23

Bake Squad: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/20/23

Bling Empire: New York - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/20/23

Fauda: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/20/23

Mission Majnu - NETFLIX FILM - 1/20/23

The Real World: Season 28 - 1/20/23

Represent - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/20/23

Şahmaran - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/20/23

Shanty Town - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/20/23

New On Netflix The Week Of January 22: You People, Minions: The Rise of Gru, And More

The Minions are back again, as the 2022 summer blockbuster Minions: The Rise of Gru migrates to its new streaming home on Netflix. That'll be perfect fodder to distract the kids, as the adults in the room are going to want to see Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy get nice and awkward as potential in laws, thanks to Kenya Barris' Netflix original film You People.

Minions: The Rise of Gru - 1/23/23

Narvik - NETFLIX FILM - 1/23/23

Little Angel: Volume 2 - 1/24/23

Against the Ropes - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/25/23

Begin Again - 1/25/23

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 1/26/23

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 - NETFLIX ANIME - 1/26/23

Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/27/23

Lockwood & Co. - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/27/23

The Snow Girl - NETFLIX SERIES - 1/27/23

You People - NETFLIX FILM - 1/27/23

New On Netflix The Week Of January 29: Pamela: A Love Story And More

Telling her own version of the life that was touched upon in Pam & Tommy, the Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a love story is among those titles premiering on this week of January's calendar.

Princess Power - NETFLIX FAMILY- 1/30/23

Cunk On Earth - NETFLIX SERIES- 1/31/23

Pamela, a love story - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 1/31/23

New On Netflix: TBD January 2023

Here's what's currently slated to premiere in January 2023 on Netflix, but doesn't currently have a debut date specified.

JUNG_E - NETFLIX FILM

Physical: 100 - NETFLIX SERIES

The wonders of Netflix are all here for your amusement! Just be sure to check this listing frequently, as it will change due to keeping things current. Also, all titles are subject to change and availability, so there's always a chance something might move in the meantime. So stream responsibly, and come back often to keep your watch list current!