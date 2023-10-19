Forget Netflix Specials, Sometimes Dave Chappelle Appears And Sells Out Tiny Clubs In Seconds

As one of the biggest names in stand-up comedy this century, Dave Chappelle has developed multiple reputations for himself in the many years since his breakout success within Con-Air ’s bonkers cast and as the smile-friendly lead of Half-Baked. While public perception isn’t always the most positive, given his backlash-courting stand-up jokes about trans people and the LGBTQ+ community as a whole, the chain-smoking performer remains a beloved part of the live comedy experience, to the point where he can go from selling out widely publicized tour dates at massive arenas to selling out tiny clubs in a matter of seconds.

While embarking on national headlining comedy tours, comedians will often drop into smaller establishments to test out new material, often to the surprised pleasure of those in attendance. That’s been the case for Chappelle as well, of course, but as opposed to regularly ducking in and out of open mic sets, the 50-year-old is also known for pulling together and announcing surprise sets a day or two ahead of the event (or sometimes on the very same day). As one might imagine, those instances garner attention at a rapid pace, with fans seemingly dropping everything to make sure they have a ticket, as these performances are known for selling out in less time than it takes to name the opening acts.

One such recent sell-out show took place in Columbus, Ohio at the smaller-side comedy club The Attic, which posted an announcement on the morning of the pop-up event. According to owner and comedian Bo Stenger, who spoke with the local culture site 614Now.com , there was barely time to wonder whether the news would spread before all of the available tickets were gone. In his words:

I put in the ticket link, pushed ‘refresh,’ and all tickets were sold out in 19 seconds.

Granted, the club could only sell tickets totalling the low hundreds, given The Attic’s size, but the exclusivity and rabid fanbase involved aren’t dissimilar to that of massive pop stars Elton John, Taylor Swift and other celebrated performers who are also known for selling out shows with the quickness. Because even in a situation where tickets can be on the steeper end — the fee for The Attic’s set was $150 a pop — anyone at that show is going to be far more up close and personal with Dave Chappelle than they would be at far larger venues.

Stenger also explained to 614Now that even if plans for the shows were solidified well in advance, it’s almost a necessity to wait until the last minute to make tickets available. In his words:

It would be bonkers if we announced the show weeks or months in advance. People would call me every day like, ‘Oh my god I can’t buy tickets!’

It’s then noted that Bo Stenger’s phone started ringing just as he finished talking, and it was indeed someone attempting to secure any potential leftover tickets that might have been available. (There were none.) And that was just the tip of the desperate-fan iceberg, with the club owner saying he received upwards of 500 phone calls and between 200-300 text messages from hopefuls who missed the window for purchase, with around 700 new followers on Instagram making similar requests. Weeks of that would no doubt be maddening.

As he continues to tour the U.S. throughout the rest of 2023 — he'll be almost entirely on the East Coast, with dates in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida — Chappelle will likely take part in several more pop-up shows with extremely limited ticket-sale windows. So any fans hoping to attend will definitely need to keep a very close eye out for such announcements. In the meantime, his most recent stand-up specials are available to stream in full with a Netflix subscription, and let's not forget some of Chappelle's lesser-celebrated roles outside of that world.