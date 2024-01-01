Dave Chappelle's New Special The Dreamer Hit Netflix, And The Internet Was Instantly Divided

Dave Chappelle took a break from random sell-out performances in tiny clubs to release another stand-up special, and as some might've guessed, The Dreamer (available to stream with a Netflix subscription) is already making waves. There are people all over the internet who have watched some or all of the special, as well as those who only heard about the jokes and subject matter second-hand, and everybody had thoughts to share about it.

Chappelle's previous specials have gained much attention for jokes aimed at transgender people and the LGBTQ+ community at large, so for X to be instantly lit up with reactions was not so surprising. Especially after Ricky Gervais' response to those offended by his comedy special, and the backlash against comedian Matt Rife, viewers were likely already on high alert for anything controversial in Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer. In that regard, it didn't take long for some to voice their distaste in his return to the same kind of material.

I think it's extremely weird and probably telling (in a way that only a shrink could unpack) that Dave Chappelle, one of the sharpest comedians to ever stand on a stage, is still out here antagonizing trans folks. Hard to reckon with what a disappointment he has turned out to be.December 31, 2023 See more

Much as his previous specials have, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer does indeed contain jokes that target the trans population. Given the comedian's views on people protesting his comedy, it wasn't altogether unexpected that he'd continue to troll those who have the biggest reactions. But it would appear that some fans who previously supported him have turned their back on Chappelle due to his unwillingness to back off the topic, with quite a few comments dogging him for rehashing the same stances.

The Grammy winner still has his supporters, however, with some wondering why those who dislike his comedy still continue to monitor and watch it if they're no longer fans:

What don’t y’all get about Dave Chappelle? If y’all are still ranting and raving about his jokes then it’s easy… stop watching him! It’s really not that hard. Dave will forever be a GOAT at this! He’s a genius at this because he knows how to get under y’all skin without tryin pic.twitter.com/JotzCMgf2dDecember 31, 2023 See more

And while there is no shortage of people arguing online about what is okay to say in Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer, others are sidestepping that part of the discussion altogether to bring up the other parts of the special that they enjoyed. For example, some highlighted his stories about Norm MacDonald, and the late SNL vet's appearance in the credits sequence:

Me watching Norm Mcdonald in the end credits of #DaveChappelle #TheDreamer on Netflix pic.twitter.com/YFvCw7zHM5December 31, 2023 See more

Netflix specials have given controversial comedians like Shane Gillis fresh career boosts, and head honcho Ted Sarandos has made it clear he sides with the comics' freedom of speech. But it seems like Dave Chappelle's highly lucrative deal with Netflix might be wearing thin with others. After six specials on the streamer, some viewers are requesting he go back into seclusion like he did during the peak of Chappelle's Show:

Dave Chappelle need to go away for another 10+ years. pic.twitter.com/2R2RSlHjaDDecember 31, 2023 See more

Matt Rife, a TikTok comedian whose career blew up and also faced some scrutiny with his Netflix special, is clearly a fan of Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer. He gave a shoutout to Chappelle with a simple tweet, and possibly to inform his loyal followers of the new special's availability on Netflix:

Dave Chappelle is the 🐐😂 #TheDreamerJanuary 1, 2024 See more

As of New Year's Day 2024, Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer is the number one comedy special on Netflix. Whether it will stand the test of time and become one of the funniest stand-up comedy specials on the platform remains to be seen, but it seems to be a hit with Netflix subscribers currently. We will see what this success means for Chappelle and how it may further his relationship with Netflix going forward.

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer is currently available to stream on Netflix. Subscribers can check it out now or see some of the other fantastic shows that are available on the platform at the moment. 2024 television should be getting underway soon, so there's still a bit of time to stream a series you didn't have time for in 2023 before things really get rolling.