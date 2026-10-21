The Fourth Wing Cast Finally Confirmed Those Announcements, And I'm Dying Over The Xaden Response
Oh, he understands the assignment.
Let me be so clear: Xaden Riorson is my number one book boyfriend, and I’ve been dying to see who would be cast as him in the book-to-screen adaptation of Fourth Wing. Along with that, I couldn’t wait to see who they picked to play Violet. Now, Emilio Sakraya and Esther McGregor have confirmed their casting as Xaden and Violet, respectively, and Sakraya’s response specifically killed me.
Amazon Confirmed The Casting Of Xaden And Violet
Last week, it was reported that Sakraya and McGregor had been cast as Xaden and Violet. And now, Amazon has confirmed it.
For those who might not be familiar with the books, the story follows Violet as she enters the Riders Quadrant at Basgiath War College. There, she learns how to ride a dragon, and she also meets Xaden, the wingleader who wants to kill her. It’s a real enemies-to-lovers situation we have here, and these two characters and their love story are the heart of the Empyrean series.
So, casting these two is very important to the fans. Now, after years of waiting for Fourth Wing updates, it’s done. In response to the news that Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya would be playing the two main characters of Fourth Wing, author Rebecca Yarros said:
Now, while that’s all lovely and cute, we need to talk about how McGregor and Sakraya, specifically, reacted to this news.
I'm Dead Over Emilio Sakraya's Reaction To Playing Xaden, And Esther McGregor Posted A Sweet Message About Being Violet
OK, so if you’ve read Fourth Wing and its sequel, Iron Flame, you know that the throne room moment is a very iconic scene in the second book. I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but just know that it’s steamy, bold, and highly talked-about. Knowing about this intimate moment between Violet and Xaden, my jaw hit the floor when I saw the quote Emilio Sakraya used to celebrate his casting as the wingleader. On his Instagram story, he wrote alongside the post Prime Video uploaded announcing the news:
Well, we might not get to see this moment play out in the Fourth Wing show until Season 2, but it definitely shows that the Xaden actor knows exactly what he’s gotten himself into. It also proves he’s here for all the romance and spice included in these romantasy books. Between that and the fact that he looks like how I pictured this character (he was a popular fancast for a reason), I think he’ll be the perfect Xaden.
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Now, while that reaction shook me to my core, McGregor’s post on IG made my heart very happy, as she wrote alongside the casting announcement:
The lightning bolt is so fitting! And I love how stoked she clearly is about playing Violet Sorrengail.
Now, I can’t wait to watch her and Emilio Sakraya as Violet and Xaden with my Amazon Prime subscription. Through these reactions and more, it’s clear to me that they love this project, and it seems like they’re perfect fits for the parts. So, now the wait is really on to see if they can make it across the parapet and ride with the dragons.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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