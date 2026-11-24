Now that we know that a Red Rising movie is in the works, it's completely understandable that we'd be on the edges of our seats waiting for any word on who might be cast in the book-to-screen adaptation. Eagle-eyed Red Rising fans -- yes, that's an intentional nod to the Bellona sigil right there -- have picked up on the fact that author Pierce Brown has followed Joseph Zada on Instagram, which has led to a lot of enthusiastic speculation that the Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping star might be in talks to play a role in Red Rising movie. I've seen one specific character name coming up a lot as the perfect role for Zada to take on, but wait a second, because there are options here.

To be clear up front, there is no official word that Zada is in talks to star in the Red Rising movie. However, it's not a stretch that his name would be circulating. As mentioned, fans noticed Pierce Brown followed Zada on Instagram. Then there's the fact that Zada is currently starring in Francis Lawrence's most recent movie adaptation. Given the news that Lawrence will be directing the Red Rising movie, it stands to reason that he might be considering people he's worked with already for the cast.

On the other hand, the fact that Pierce Brown and Francis Lawrence have known each other for years (per Lawrence) also needs to be acknowledged, as Brown could've met Zada through the director and followed him just to follow him... as people do. In short, the follow could mean nothing or it could mean something.

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However, since we're speculating, I want to talk about the role(s) he'd be right to take, starting with the one that seems to be a crowd favorite.

(Image credit: Del Rey Books)

I Get Why Fans Want Joseph Zada To Play Cassius

The handsome Bellona's name came up quite a bit in the comments discussing who Zada should play, and I get it. Even as Golds go, Cassius is known to be extremely handsome, and well, Zada fits that description. Zada's also got the blond curls, which is one of the most distinctive things about Cassius' looks. Also, as a Gold, Cassius is tall, and so is Zada.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Zada Does Have The Height For A Gold (On Screen, Anyway)

When it comes to casting the Gold characters (and Obsidians) in the movie, it seems unlikely that they're going to find the perfect actors to play the roles, who also just so happen to be around or above seven feet tall. How they make the size differences among the colors stand out on screen is going to be a challenge by itself, whether they use forced perspective, special effects or other techniques. Still, if they want to cast actors on the taller side for the Golds, IMDB has Zada listed as 6'2".

Relative to men of average height, Zada's reported height (or anywhere in the ballpark of six feet, really) seems like a good fit for a Gold on screen. That brings me to the alternate speculation, because I don't think Cassius is the only option, or possibly even the best one.

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(Image credit: Lionsgate)

What about Darrow?

Darrow's the other name I've seen circulating, and honestly, he's the first person I thought of when I saw the topic of Joseph Zada possibly starring in the Red Rising movie. Maybe it's seeing him play a District 12 kid in Sunrise on the Reaping that makes it easier for me to envision him as a lowRed with a score to settle. There are a lot of sides to Darrow, especially when we factor in the teen that he is at the start of Red Rising, and the transition (and drama) he goes through in the first book. I can see Zada tackling that arc really well.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Sevro?

Nah. I can't even picture it... but it'd be fun to see his take on the role.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Other Options

I'm going to cross Pax off the list right away. Even if Zada bulked up a lot for the part, I picture a guy with the size and personality of a jovial (or ferocious, when necessary) bear for the youngest Telemanus son. However, Roque would be an interesting option. I don't think Zada fits how I imagine Roque to look, but I do think he'd have an interesting take on the thoughtful character.

The last person I considered was The Jackal. While his role in the first book is fairly limited -- he's present more by reputation than he actually is on page -- he does get one of the most memorable scenes, and after playing the hero in the Hunger Games movie, I really wouldn't mind seeing what Zada does with a dark and twisty character like The Jackal.

Whether or not Zada gets cast in the Red Rising movie remains to be seen, but he does seem like a great candidate for a role, and from what he told Xtra, it sounds like he's interested in being involved.