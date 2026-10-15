Michael B. Jordan Made A Comment That Had Fourth Wing Fans (Myself Included) Worried

Michael B. Jordan is a busy guy. He just won an Oscar for Sinners in March. He’s been working on The Thomas Crown Affair , which he’s directing, starring in and producing. Plus, now, he’s starting to film Joseph Kosinski’s Miami Vice ‘85. That’s not even everything he’s working on either; he’s also producing a few projects, including the book-to-screen adaptation of Fourth Wing. So, I get why he said he needs a break. However, as a Fourth Wing fan, that comment has me and other readers feeling a bit worried.

What Michael B. Jordan Said

It's worth reiterating that Michael B. Jordan is a very booked and busy man, so I get why he needs some time off. During an interview with Vogue , it was explained that he’s shooting Miami Vice ‘85 with Austin Butler this fall and then will be promoting The Thomas Crown Affair next spring. After that, the Oscar winner wants to take the rest of the year off, as he explained:

I’ll probably take the rest of next year off. That’s probably when I’m going to do more reflecting and processing of all of this. Because honestly, it’s been—I’ve been moving.

He has been moving, and yes, he 100% deserves time off. However, he has this little project called Fourth Wing that he’s producing, and this comment has fans and me wondering when exactly we’ll finally get to see this adaptation of Rebecca Yarros's books.

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Now, I get that good things take time, and I’m all for waiting. However, we’ve been waiting for Fourth Wing ’s TV show for a long time, and we still know virtually nothing about it. So, when this statement from Jordan came out, it was quickly picked up, and many fans made their worries known. For example, comments on the.life ’s post said things like:

I need him to lock in it's been 3 years 😭

Nooooo…..😱

Hope im still alive when the adaptation will be released

Meanwhile, on biglittlereadsco post about the statement, fans wrote comments like:

I need him to lock in

Since the first announce I dream to have the tv adaptation but my gut tells me it won’t happen. I don’t know why…

At this point it’s really feeling like this show is not going to happen which might be for the best.

Now, admittedly, I am nervous about how long this Fourth Wing adaptation is taking. So, to these fans’ points, I’d love for Jordan and co. to lock in so we can get some concrete updates. However, many other comments pointed out that we don’t actually know what the actor will do during his time off, and it’s possible the projects he’s producing, like this adaptation, will continue to make progress.

Plus, the show is slowly moving forward. Earlier this year, Jordan gave an update about Fourth Wing , saying that they’re “building a cinematic world [with the goal] to deliver the series this fandom deserves.” And he’s made it abundantly clear that he is aware of how beloved this IP is. So, I have faith that someday we’ll get to see it, and I’m sure it’ll be good.

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We just might have to wait a bit longer for it so Michael B. Jordan can rest up. However, again, it’s unclear how this break will impact Fourth Wing, especially since the Creed star is a producer not an actor (as far as we know) on the series. So, we’ll just have to practice our patience and keep waiting for more news about this highly anticipated adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ books.