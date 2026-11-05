Our Violet Made A Red Carpet Splash After Casting News (But Her Look Is Giving More Hunger Games Than Fourth Wing)

Esther McGregor is officially our Violet Sorrengail , and in the wake of that news, she’s making a splash on the red carpet. However, while the star of the upcoming Fourth Wing series looks incredible in her latest outfit, I have to say, it is giving more Hunger Games than Empyrean in the best way.

When McGregor attended the 2026 CFDA Awards in New York City, she wore a dress by Thom Browne that featured floating shoulders , a massive balloon-like skirt and various plaid patterns. It’s bold and almost futuristic in a way, and it’s giving Capitol chic. However, it’s also nowhere near the leather rider black looks we’re likely going to see the actress wearing when she makes her debut as Violet. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Seriously, Effie Trinket (played by either Elle Fanning or Elizabeth Banks) would be proud of an outfit like this. The loud colors and bold patterns fit right in with the wild outfits the people of the Capitol wear in The Hunger Games. And that’s fitting considering the book-to-screen adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping is going to hit the 2026 movie schedule on November 20.

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It’s also fitting because McGregor is friends and colleagues with Joseph Zada, the lead of Sunrise on the Reaping. They worked together on We Were Liars, which is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription , and since then, they’ve both become stars of gargantuan franchises. In Zada’s case, he’ll play a young Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping. Meanwhile, McGregor will lead Prime Video’s Fourth Wing adaptation. Talk about a pair of absolute legends in the making.

Anyway, getting back to the look at hand, I love that it was giving Hunger Games and reminded me of McGregor’s connection to Zada. Plus, while you’d never ever catch a dragon rider wearing a colorful and avant-garde look like this, the braided hairdo she paired her dress with is 100% giving Violet Sorrengail. Fans made sure to point that out in the comments on the actress’s Instagram post about the look, too:

Oh they knew what they were doing with the braid hairstyle 🐉

The braid !! Ugh she’s so violet

The braiddd. You've got it all, girl. 🙌

THE BRAID IS EVERYTHINGGG. THATS OUR VIOLET!!!

THATS MY VI

THATS OUR VIOLENCE ⚡️

That is our Violence, and her rocking Violet's signature hairstyle is just further proof that she really does have the look to play Fourth Wing's leading lady . While her hair is currently blonde, I’m positive she can rock the brunette with the silver ends, and I can’t wait to see it all braided up as she crosses the parapet.

So, in the end, is this ensemble rider approved? No. There’s far too much color and not enough leather. It's also anything but tactical and practical. However, it is giving Hunger Games, which is very fun, and it serves as a good reminder to go see McGregor’s pal in Sunrise on the Reaping while we wait to see her take on the role of Violet Sorrengail in Fourth Wing.