It’s been a while since Hollywood dared to make another straight adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, and I can understand why. Between the iconic BBC version with Colin Firth (that was even given a shoutout in Barbie) and the 2005 movie with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen standing the test of time, it just hasn’t felt like the world needs another Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. But we’re getting one on the 2026 TV schedule, and I love how the past Darcy actors welcomed the new one playing the beloved role.

Jack Lowden, who famously is in Slow Horses and was just one of the rumored James Bond contenders, is set to play the prideful bachelor with a gooey center. The 36-year-old revealed that he was contacted by the two former Mr. Darcy actors when news of his casting was announced. In his words:

I got a joint email from Colin and Matthew titled: The audacity. And they wished me all the best. They said, ‘Welcome to the club’ or something. And it was a really gorgeous email to get when they found out that I was going to play him.

I’m bewitched, body and soul, by this gesture! It’s one thing for a Mr. Darcy actor to wish one luck, but for them both to take the time to team up and write an email together to “welcome” Lowden to the Darcy club? That’s absolutely incredible.

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Emma Corrin, who is the Elizabeth Bennet to Lowden’s Darcy, commented in the interview with Stylist Magazine that he needs to frame that email, and I absolutely agree. Now, I wonder if all three Darcys will ever go out for a cup of tea at some point.

(Image credit: Justin Downing/Netflix)

This latest book-to-screen adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic comes from Good Material author Dolly Alderton. In addition to Corrin playing Elizabeth and Lowden playing Darcy, Olivia Colman is Mrs. Bennet, Rufus Sewell is Mr. Bennet, Daryl McCormack is Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge is Mr. Wickham and Jamie Demetriou is Mr. Collins.

When a new version of a favorite like this is made, there’s always room for worry – especially after how Netflix handled Persuasion. I have a good feeling about the new TV series, personally, and whether it’s good or not, I can’t resist watching another adaptation of one of my favorite love stories. Plus, we still have the other Mr. Darcys to go back to no matter what.

The new Pride & Prejudice series is six episodes long, all of which will drop on Thursday, December 3. You’ll be able to check it out with a Netflix subscription. While you wait, the 1995 series with Colin Firth is on Hulu, and the 2005 movie can currently be viewed for free on YouTube.