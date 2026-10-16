I'm Gonna Need Everyone To Calm Down About The Fourth Wing Casting After I Got The Book Out

We finally know who will reportedly be playing Violet and Xaden in the book-to-screen adaptation of Fourth Wing. Following lots of fancasting – I even asked one Off Campus actor about it earlier this year – and speculation about who would lead this highly anticipated series for Prime Video, it's been reported that Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya will be Violet and Xaden. Naturally, this news was met with criticism; however, I went back to the book and realized everyone needs to calm down about this.

Immediately after the world found out that McGregor and Sakraya would reportedly be playing the two main characters in the Fourth Wing series , the fan reactions started rolling in. In the comments on Deadline’s post about the news, people were writing about how these two are not their Xaden and Violet, due to things like their height, looks and hair color. After seeing all that, I got my book out to see how Rebecca Yarros described the characters, and I do think the actors picked will be good fits.

How Violet Is Described In The Book

In the first chapter of Fourth Wing, right before Violet goes to the parapet with the other 22-year-old first-years, her sister Mira is doing her hair, and it's stated that:

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[Mira] picks up the end of my long braid, scoffs at the section just above my shoulders where the brown strands start to lose their warmth of color and slowly fade to a steely, metallic silver by the ends, and then drops it.

Now, Esther McGregor is blonde. However, there’s nothing a wig or hair dye can’t fix. Plus, considering Violet has silver ends to her hair, whoever was cast likely would have had to change their look at least a little bit.

Our protagonist’s sister then goes on to say that a “fever stole all [Violet’s] coloring along with [her] strength,” and throughout the book we learn that Violet has a chronic illness that makes her very fragile. However, later in the opening chapter, Violet notes that “What I lack in strength, I make up for in speed.” Xaden reaffirms her strength in bonus Chapter Nine while noting that she's also "five-foot nothing."

According to IMDb , McGregor is 5′ 4″. So, she’s taller than Violet; however, she is slim and petite, as you can see in this image of her standing next to her 6′ 2″ We Were Liars co-star, Joseph Zada:

(Image credit: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Honestly, I think she has the right build to play Violet, and she fits the “pale skin, pale eyes, pale hair” description Mira gives. Getting specific about Violet’s eyes, they are “light hazel of varying blues and ambers that never seem to favor either actual color.” McGregor’s are more blue/geen.

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All in all, I feel like once this actress goes brunette, she will be the spitting image of Violet Sorrengail. I also feel like she can capture the scrappy and determined energy of the character, and overall, I think she’s a great pick.

How Xaden Is Described In The Book

Now, Xaden is big, broody and very fit. Emilio Sakraya, who was a popular fancast for Xaden , is too. That became clearer after reading this passage from the book where Violet describes Xaden:

He’s tall, with windblown black hair and dark brows. The line of his jaw is strong and covered by warm tawny skin and dark stubble, and when he folds his arms across his torso, the muscles in his chest and arms ripple, moving in a way that makes me swallow.

Well, if you take one look at the gym photos Emilio Sakraya has posted, you’ll see that he fits this description.

Violet also notes that Xaden is “massive,” specifically “more than four inches over six feet tall.” According to IMDb , Sakraya is 5′ 11¾″. So, he is shorter than Xaden. However, I think everything else about him makes up for that, seeing as his features are “so harsh that they look carved.”

Xaden’s eyes are also a major point of focus, as Violet describes them as “gold-flecked onyx.” The actor's are so dark brown they almost look black.

Overall, Violet concludes that Xaden is “the most exquisite man [she’s] ever seen,” and also notes that he’s “Flaming hot, Scorching hot. Gets-you-into-trouble-and-you-like-it level of hot.” Do what you will with that information; I'll just say I think Sakraya will do a great job as this heartthrob.