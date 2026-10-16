I'm Gonna Need Everyone To Calm Down About The Fourth Wing Casting After I Got The Book Out
Everyone, take a deep breath and read the book.
We finally know who will reportedly be playing Violet and Xaden in the book-to-screen adaptation of Fourth Wing. Following lots of fancasting – I even asked one Off Campus actor about it earlier this year – and speculation about who would lead this highly anticipated series for Prime Video, it's been reported that Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya will be Violet and Xaden. Naturally, this news was met with criticism; however, I went back to the book and realized everyone needs to calm down about this.
Immediately after the world found out that McGregor and Sakraya would reportedly be playing the two main characters in the Fourth Wing series, the fan reactions started rolling in. In the comments on Deadline’s post about the news, people were writing about how these two are not their Xaden and Violet, due to things like their height, looks and hair color. After seeing all that, I got my book out to see how Rebecca Yarros described the characters, and I do think the actors picked will be good fits.
How Violet Is Described In The Book
In the first chapter of Fourth Wing, right before Violet goes to the parapet with the other 22-year-old first-years, her sister Mira is doing her hair, and it's stated that:
Now, Esther McGregor is blonde. However, there’s nothing a wig or hair dye can’t fix. Plus, considering Violet has silver ends to her hair, whoever was cast likely would have had to change their look at least a little bit.
Our protagonist’s sister then goes on to say that a “fever stole all [Violet’s] coloring along with [her] strength,” and throughout the book we learn that Violet has a chronic illness that makes her very fragile. However, later in the opening chapter, Violet notes that “What I lack in strength, I make up for in speed.” Xaden reaffirms her strength in bonus Chapter Nine while noting that she's also "five-foot nothing."
According to IMDb, McGregor is 5′ 4″. So, she’s taller than Violet; however, she is slim and petite, as you can see in this image of her standing next to her 6′ 2″ We Were Liars co-star, Joseph Zada:
Honestly, I think she has the right build to play Violet, and she fits the “pale skin, pale eyes, pale hair” description Mira gives. Getting specific about Violet’s eyes, they are “light hazel of varying blues and ambers that never seem to favor either actual color.” McGregor’s are more blue/geen.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
All in all, I feel like once this actress goes brunette, she will be the spitting image of Violet Sorrengail. I also feel like she can capture the scrappy and determined energy of the character, and overall, I think she’s a great pick.
How Xaden Is Described In The Book
Now, Xaden is big, broody and very fit. Emilio Sakraya, who was a popular fancast for Xaden, is too. That became clearer after reading this passage from the book where Violet describes Xaden:
Well, if you take one look at the gym photos Emilio Sakraya has posted, you’ll see that he fits this description.
Violet also notes that Xaden is “massive,” specifically “more than four inches over six feet tall.” According to IMDb, Sakraya is 5′ 11¾″. So, he is shorter than Xaden. However, I think everything else about him makes up for that, seeing as his features are “so harsh that they look carved.”
Xaden’s eyes are also a major point of focus, as Violet describes them as “gold-flecked onyx.” The actor's are so dark brown they almost look black.
Overall, Violet concludes that Xaden is “the most exquisite man [she’s] ever seen,” and also notes that he’s “Flaming hot, Scorching hot. Gets-you-into-trouble-and-you-like-it level of hot.” Do what you will with that information; I'll just say I think Sakraya will do a great job as this heartthrob.
With all that said, I do think these two have the looks to be Violet and Xaden, and ultimately, I think their chemistry and energies will be what ultimately proves they are the right people to play out so many iconic Fourth Wing moments. We won’t know if they can do that until the show is streaming for those with a Prime Video subscription. So, for now, everyone just needs to calm down.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.