Fourth Wing TV Show: 11 Moments From The Books I Need To See In The Upcoming Amazon Series

Alright, it had to come to this at some point. We’re talking about the upcoming Fourth Wing TV show , so why not? It’s become every aspect of my personality lately, and we all love the books so much , so let’s get into it.

But on a real note, Fourth Wing is probably one of the most popular fantasy series right now – and with the Onyx Storm release , there have been few updates as to what is going on with the new series aside from the few announcements that have come before. It’s a highly anticipated book-to-screen adaptation , but so far, we haven’t gotten much from it.

Still, we keep pushing forward, and in order for me to somehow survive the wait for the next novel (because we all know it’s not coming out as quickly as these last three have), I’m going to talk about specific moments from Rebecca Yarros' novels that have to be in this new TV series.

Before I get into it, most of these happen to be relatively more significant moments within the books, so it's likely we'll see them, but for the sake of trying not to make this list a million words long, we’re going to stick with the big moments.



Oh, also, spoilers for Onyx Storm are ahead! Read no further if you're not caught up on the Fourth Wing books.

Fourth Wing Moments

(Image credit: Red Tower Books)

Where it all began...

The Parapet

I mean, it would be pretty shocking if we didn’t get the Parapet scene from the first Fourth Wing novel.

It’s kind of a defining scene for Violet as a character, and legit one of the first scenes where we really get to know her, as she’s walking across this extremely narrow length of stone across a giant valley beneath her in the middle of a storm in order to get into Basgiath.

And she’s reciting so much history because, of course, she is. It’s how she calms herself down – totally not an expo-dump at all….

Anyway, that has to be in there, and I stand by it.

The Gauntlet

I remember when I first read Fourth Wing, one of my favorite chapters was all about The Gauntlet. It’s another test of strength that the First Years in the Riders quadrant have to go through in order to prove that they’re worthy of riding dragons, and of course, Violet does it in her own way.

It’s always a little surprising that the small, weak girl was able to survive the Gauntlet when so many others – including one of her squad-mates – died. But Violet using her brain to survive challenges is what makes her a fun character – and something that I need to see in the show.

Threshing, Obviously

Okay, so Threshing – where aspiring riders bond with the dragons that choose them and mount them for the first time – is going to happen regardless. But I need it done right.

I need this moment to become an epic moment on television – heck, I want it to become a moment that rocks the world of television , because it’s truly something that made me lose my mind the first time.

A cadet bonding with two dragons? Who is Violet – Daenerys Targaryen? I just made myself snort, writing that – no, she’ll never be her, but she’s still pretty cool.

The Meeting Of The Marked Ones

There are plenty of smaller moments in Fourth Wing that I’m sure will make the series, but one that I’d really love to see is the moment that Violet sees all the Marked Ones having their secret meeting – basically, the children of rebels who received relics. Most of the time, all of these marked ones have not been that great to Violet.

But, this moment explicitly gives us the first real civil conversation between Xaden and Violet (which starts everything between them), and it also provides us with a look into the Marked Ones at the school as more of a family than bad people.

War Games

War Games, in general, are some of the best scenes in Fourth Wing, and to me, it’s like the culmination of literally everything that has happened in the novel – the building of Xaden and Violet’s relationship, her connection with the dragons, the tension between her and Jack Barlowe and all the pain he had caused – it all comes down to this.

Of course, there’s a lot of pain towards the end, but we don’t need to talk about Liam, please.

Iron Flame Moments

(Image credit: Red Tower Books)

Did anyone else say more signets and battles?

The Archives Heist

So, I’m going to be honest – reading Iron Flame almost felt like a fever dream at specific points, especially now a year later, but there were a few moments in there that I needed to see on screen – and that was the Archives Heist. The idea of watching everyone use their signets on screen for one common mission is something I can always get behind.

Liam Coming Back

Yeah, we're going to despise whoever they cast as Varrish on screen, but hey, at the very least, his torturing of Violet lets us see Liam again in the novel—even if it’s just a hallucination. But we all missed him, and seeing him again was something that I would adore seeing on screen.

Andarna's Ability Revealed

Earlier in the series, it felt like Andarna was just sort of there, protected by Tairn and not having much power because she was still growing. But the moment we see that Andarna can actually change her scales in Iron Flame, we know there’s something else going on.

It’s a quick moment in the novel, but one that has major stakes for the rest of the series – as we’ll get into next. Also, she better be just as sassy as she is in the books.

SPOILERS FOR ONYX STORM BELOW. DO NOT READ PAST IF YOU HAVE NOT FINISHED IT.

Onyx Storm Moments

(Image credit: Red Tower Books)

Brave the dark...

Finding The Irids

I’m going to be honest and say that the first half of Onyx Storm could have been sent in an email because, man, there was just too much going on. But the moment Violet and her crew find the Irids – the breed of dragon Andarna is – everything goes to hell.

It feels like the stakes have only gotten higher, they dismiss Andarna because of who she is and how she’s used her powers for war rather than peace, and it feels like nothing is going their way. That’s a scene I need to see done well on TV.

The Venin Battle Near Tyrrendor

Personally, I liked this battle more than a lot of the other final battles in the last two books, mainly because everything feels like it’s the end of the world. People are dying, there are storms and wind, and so much is being revealed. The characters are all fighting for their lives against literal Earth-sucking Venin – there’s just so much happening.

Truthfully, if this battle is done right, a lot of what happens in it can rival some of the shocking moments of Game of Thrones. Let’s all hope it does.

Xaden’s Sacrifice

Yeah, I’m not going to talk too much about this because I will legitimately get so angry, but I need this done right, too.

We all knew Xaden was turning Venin by the end of the book – it wasn’t going to get wrapped up in a little bow so quickly. In a last-ditch move, he takes more power from the Earth in order to save his dragon and Violet far away, losing almost all of his soul in the process.

Of course, at the very end, he holds onto the single piece of his soul that still loves Violet – there’s still hope, ya’ll (yes, I’m in theory mode). But whenever they get to this point in the series, this needs to be done right – and make people cry everywhere like I did.