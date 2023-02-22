Frasier: An Updated Cast List For Kelsey Grammer's Paramount+ Revival Show

It's been a long time since the original Frasier went off the air and audiences lost their favorite talk show therapist and Seattle socialite, Dr. Frasier Crane. Now, in 2023, Frasier is on its way back for anyone with a Paramount+ subscription, and there's a good deal of interest in the next chapter of Crane's life. There are also those wanting to know who is involved and how much of the original cast may return.

For those looking for a cast list for the Frasier revival, you've come to the right place. This is an updated breakdown of who is involved in this exciting project, who they're playing and where audiences might recognize each cast member from. Let's dive in and see who will be joining Dr. Frasier Crane in trying to find out what to do with that "tossed salad and scrambled eggs."

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Kelsey Grammer

It wouldn't be called Frasier without the title character himself, so, of course, Kelsey Grammer will reprise one of his most notable roles as Dr. Frasier Crane. Fans will pick up on Frasier's life in Boston and and how things are going for him in the present. Suffice it to say a lot has changed since Frasier left Seattle, and he will have to face that in his shifting dynamic with both his own son and nephew.

Kelsey Grammer wasn't just the star of Frasier; he's had an impressive career in both television and film. He's appeared in everything from the X-Men franchise to Modern Family, though it's hard to find a credit he's more known for than Frasier and the series where the character got his start, Cheers. Perhaps now, with the backdrop of Boston, we'll see some of Frasier's former friends make an appearance.

(Image credit: BBC)

Nicholas Lyndhurst

English actor Nicholas Lyndhurst has joined the cast of Frasier in the role of Alan Cornwall, an old college buddy of Frasier's. Cornwall is now a professor at a university, and while he's an intellectual match for his college pal, he's also described as "British, boozy, and larger than life.” Cornwall is also said to be an underachiever, but perhaps with some guidance from Frasier, he can live up to his full potential.

Nicholas Lyndhurst might not be a familiar name to most American viewers, but he's been a staple of British television since his days as a child actor. Lyndhurst rose to prominence in the sitcom Only Fools And Horses as Rodney Trotter. Lyndhurst comes into Frasier with a body of consistent work and roles in television from the mid-1970s to the present, so it'll be exciting to see what he brings to the table.

(Image credit: ABC)

Jack Cutmore-Scott

Jack Cutmore-Scott was also confirmed as a part of the Frasier revival and in a role that should be of great interest to fans. The actor will portray Freddy Crane, the son of Frasier Crane. Freddy, who was saw a handful of times in the original series, is described as a mix of both his father and grandfather. Freddy dropped out of college to become a fireman years ago. Freddy and Frasier will reunite in the revival in an effort to "repair old wounds."

Before joining Frasier, Jack Cutmore-Scott was the lead in a couple of short-lived television shows. He played Cameron and Jonathan Black in the ABC series Deception, and the title character in Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life. His film credits include Tenet and Kingsman: The Secret Service, so he has some big experience heading into this streaming series.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Anders Keith

Anders Keith will come into the story to play the son of Daphne and Niles (seen above) and is described as a mix of the two characters. The 19-year-old is a freshman in college and will apparently spend some time with his uncle Frasier whilst attending to his studies.

This will be the first major role for Anders Keith, who is a recent graduate of Julliard. Keith's role will be one of great importance for channeling Niles, as David Hyde Pierce has already signaled he's not interested in returning for Frasier. Pierce can always change his mind in the future, but for now, Keith will be shouldered with giving audiences a performance reminiscent of his fictional father.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Jess Salgueiro

Canadian actress Jess Salgueiro will come into Frasier as Freddy's roommate Eve. Eve's character, reported by Deadline, is said to be full of energy and a spontaneous soul who can connect to both Fraisier and Freddy. Apparently that will be integral as the two men look to resolve their past issues and reconcile in their relationship.

Letterkenny fans might know Jess Salgueiro as Mary-Anne, or those that watch The Expanse may remember her as Chandra. She also has her incredibly brief, but notable role as Robin in The Boys. Frasier should be another stepping stone in her already impressive career, and I'm excited to see what she'll bring to this role that sounds very Daphne-esque.

(Image credit: ABC)

Toks Olagundoye

Toks Olagundoye will play Olivia, the head of the psychiatry department at the same university where Alan works. She presents a strong front, but is struggling internally based on a Deadline description. Olivia and Alan are at odds because he resents her being his superior, but apparently both characters are fond of Frasier and hope to use him to their own ends.

Nigerian-born Toks Olagundoye is known for many roles across television, like The Neighbors, The Rookie and Netflix's Arcane. She's done a good deal of live-action and voice acting throughout her career, so Frasier is just one more notch in the belt for an already impressive run on television.

(Image credit: Paramount)

What About The People From Frasier And Cheers?

Many are interested in learning if other members of the cast from Frasier and Cheers will appear. As of this writing, we don't have a ton of answers on whether or not that will happen, though with the show set in Boston, it does seem like the show will have an opportunity to bring in former Cheers stars like Ted Danson rather easily. No castings have been announced just yet, but we'll keep an eye peeled for updates on that front.

While the Frasier revival doesn't have a specific premiere date set yet, given that it's now filming, a late 2023 or early 2024 drop on Paramount+ sounds plausible. Check out the service in the meantime for a gaggle of television shows, new and old, that are worth checking out.