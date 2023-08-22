Frasier Revival Reveals New Cast Members And Kelsey Grammer's Rerecorded Theme Song, And Now We Know When It'll Premiere

Are you ready for Kelsey Grammer ’s dulcet tones within Frasier ’s theme song to once again serve as the earworm carrying you through the rest of your morning, afternoon, and/or evening? It’s happening anyway, as Paramount+ has revealed not only our first looks at the upcoming revival’s new cast members , but also the premiere date and a newly recorded version of the classic-if-polarizing track that opens and closes each ep. But before we get to that, let’s celebrate the fact that this show is finally set for a confirmed debut, and that even those without the streaming service will get a sneak peek.

When Will The Frasier Revival Premiere?

Nearly 20 years after the initial spinoff first bowed out on NBC, Frasier will make its long-awaited return on Thursday, October 12, for those with Paramount+ subscriptions. Since just one half-hour obviously isn't enough for someone as astute as Frasier Crane, the first two episodes will be available to stream on the day of premiere.

For those who may not have signed on for the platform and were waiting specifically to see how Frasier looked before joining the fun — which is mighty specific, but no doubt applies to someone out there — those same two episodes will get a linear TV debut on Tuesday, October 17, at 9:15 p.m. ET. The airings will follow an extended episode of Big Brother, thus the wonky timing. Due to strike-related issues, CBS will be airing the first season of Yellowstone as part of its fall schedule, so perhaps those execs are growing more comfortable with sharing programming in such ways.

First Looks At Frasier's New Cast Members

From the jump, the Frasier revival was facing an uphill climb following O.G. star John Mahoney's death in 2018, since his patriarch Martin was such a constant highlight during the original run. As well, the revival won't boast the titular character's brother Niles, with David Hyde Pierce opting out of returning as the fan-favorite sibling. But let's take a look at who we WILL be seeing Grammer share the screen with.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Here we have Deception and Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life vet Jack Cutmore-Scott as offspring Freddy Crane, who's sitting comfortably next to his fully upright father. Symbolism, people!A

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Another look at both Frasier and Freddy within the former's giant apartment (which is now in Boston after a setting switch), with a first look at Anders Keith as David, the son of Niles and Daphne.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The new cast member in the shot above is Tiny Pretty Things' Jess Salgueiro, who is noted as playing Eve, Freddy's roommate. Just a roommate? We'll see.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Finally, we have a shot of Frasier having a cold one with colleagues instead of family. Fatal Attraction's Toks Olagundoye will star as Olivia, the big boss woman at the Ivy League university's psyche department where Frasier works. Meanwhile, Only Fools and Horses vet Nicholas Lyndhurst will portray the titular character's old college friend Alan, who is now a fellow professor.

Considering the revival is set in Boston now, this really, really, really should have been the Cheers bar, even if none of that classic sitcom's stars were involved. And even if it was just a set and not the actual location. But maybe those callback and connections will come down the line.

Kelsey Grammer's New Recording Of Frasier's Theme

It's not everyday a TV show's theme song is performed by the very star at the heart of the series, especially since theme songs are largely vocal-free these days. But fans can check out Kelsey Grammer's re-recorded take on Frasier's "Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs."

The song, as those in the know are aware, is a reference to the mixed-up and jumbled nature of Frasier Crane's radio callers. And they'll be calling again on October 12 (and on October 17 for CBS viewers), so get your psychiatrist couch ready.