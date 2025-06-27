High Potential Adds A Shameless Star For Season 2, But I’m More Excited About Kaitlin Olson’s Behind-The-Scenes Promotion

News about some of the biggest primetime shows of the 2025 TV schedule can be pretty quiet during summer hiatus, but fans of ABC’s breakout High Potential have not one but two reveals to celebrate. The hit drama has expanded the cast to include a former Shameless cast member , not too long after the surprising cancellation of his CBS show. At the same time, I’m ready to cheer for leading lady Kaitlin Olson getting a well-deserved promotion.

(Image credit: CBS)

High Potential’s Newest Star

Steve Howey, possibly best known for his eleven-season run as Kev Ball on Shameless, has joined the cast of High Potential as a Season 2 series regular, according to Deadline . The outlet reports that Howey will play Jesse Wagner, the new captain of the precinct with a savviness for politics, a knack for charm, and a talent for how to dress in expensive attire.

While that sounds like the description of a character who might not get on well with Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), Wagner reportedly also likes to think outside of the action and wind up in the midst of action. I’m already curious to see what he makes of the unconventional partnership between Morgan and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata).

Olson debunked the idea that she was playing towards a Morgan/Karadec romance , but that doesn’t mean their bond – such as it is – won’t seem particularly strange to a newcomer. I’m definitely on board with seeing what Steve Howey brings to the series. As the co-lead of CBS’ much-hyped True Lies TV adaptation a couple years ago, I’d honestly expected him to be busy over on CBS for the foreseeable future.

That show’s surprising failure to grab ratings led to guest spots on NBC’s Brilliant Minds and Happy’s Place ( for a fun Reba reunion ). High Potential will be his first series regular gig since True Lies in 2023, and has the built-in success of the first season that he couldn’t enjoy on CBS.

(Image credit: ABC)

Kaitlin Olson’s Promotion

In case you thought that Kaitlin Olson couldn’t be promoted any further since she’s the lead of the series, think again! The same Deadline report also reveals that the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star has been bumped up from producer to executive producer.

Now, I’m not sure if that means any actual change in Olson’s duties behind the scenes, but I love to see her get that recognition. After sixteen seasons and counting of Always Sunny episodes that list Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day – a.k.a. the other three of the original four stars – as executive producers, it hits just right to see Olson getting that title for her very successful solo show.

That’s not to imply that she’s not getting credit where credit’s due for Always Sunny. She was one of the original four main stars (which was bumped up to five after Danny DeVito signed on) from the start, simply without having a heavy producing/writing hand behind the scenes.

I just like seeing her get some added spotlight, especially since Morgan is actually a character to root for. Sweet Dee on Always Sunny… well, the point of that comedy isn’t watching a group of heroes you want to cheer on, even when surrounded by children in the Abbott Elementary crossover !

High Potential will give Olson her first executive producer credit since The Mick, which ran for two seasons on Fox from 2017-2018 as Olson’s first network TV show as the top-billed star. This wasn’t on the list of things she said she wants Season 2 to dive into , but great to see all the same.