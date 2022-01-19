Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In February 2022

February is a short month, and that's probably a good thing for Disney+, because there's not a lot going on for the streaming service in the second month of 2022, so if it were any longer, it would likely just mean more drought.

We'll see the final two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett arriving in the first two weeks of February, but after that, there's perhaps just enough to keep viewers entertained.

Marvel fans won't be left entirely wanting as they wait for Moon Knight to arrive in March, as February will see behind the scenes documentaries for both Eternals and the Hawkeye series. Beyond that, however, the only other things being added in early February are a couple of items In the movie library and a handful of kids TV show episodes.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Wednesday, February 2

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 6

Friday, February 4

Never Been Kissed

Torn

Snow Dogs

Wednesday, February 9

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)

The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 7 - Finale

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Hawkeye

Wednesday, February 16

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of “Eternals”

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The back half of February isn't entirely devoid of new content, and what Disney+ lacks in quantity, it's certainly trying to make up for with quality. 2022 will see four brand new specials in the Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse series, each themed after a different season. The first, The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse arrives on the 18th. One assumes we'll be waiting until Spring to see the next one though.

Following that, we'll see the month's big release, the Ryan Reynolds' comedy Free Guy. The same day, we'll see the first episode of the newest Disney+ original series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which, will be a big day for fans of the original Disney Channel series. If you're not one, you have about a month to catch up on the series.

Friday, February 18

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

Wednesday, February 23

Free Guy

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 1 "New Kids on the Block"

Friday, February 25

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

Only 14 new additions are coming to Disney+ in the entire month. Considering the depth that The Walt Disney Company has to offer, and the volume of material that is still missing from the service, it's somewhat surprising that there isn't more on offer here. Still, what is being added is largely good and considering how much stuff there is on Disney+, there probably a lot you haven't seen. Perhaps February can be the month you catch up on your backlog.