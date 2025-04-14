New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 14-20)

In the U.S., it's time to pay your taxes this week. Perhaps after doing so, you just want to drop down on the couch and ignore the rest of the world as you stare at all the money you used to have. The good news is that a subscription to your favorite streaming platform always pays for itself in hours of content. This week is no different.

From a major series finale on Disney+ to a new comedy series launching on Apple TV+ and one of the biggest live events of the year, there's plenty to keep you busy on streaming this week.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow - April 15 (Netflix)

Stranger Things fans are surely waiting with bated breath for the final episodes of the series to arrive on Netflix. While an exact date for Stranger Things Season 5 is still in limbo, fans who have kept paying for their Netflix subscription might be able to scratch the itch with a new documentary about Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a West End play based on the series.

(Image credit: Giovanni Rufino / Marvel)

Daredevil: Born Again Season Finale April 15 (Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again has been a smash success, so you can be sure that a lot of fans will be tuned in to the season finale of the show. We can guess the show will try to go out with a bang. Having said that, don’t expect the series to end cleanly, as we already know that Season 2 is on the way, so hold on to that Disney+ subscription.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Government Cheese - April 16 (Apple TV+)

Those looking to have a little more fun watching TV this week may want to make sure they have an Apple TV+ subscription, as the strangest but also the funniest show on streaming this week has to be Government Cheese. The show stars David Oyelowo, who also produced, as the patriarch of the Chambers family. After being released from prison, he reconnects with his family, only to find the familial structure they have formed in his absence to be difficult to get used to.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Light & Magic, Season 2 - April 18 (Disney+)

Industrial Light & Magic has spent the last several decades producing some of the greatest special effects in the history of cinema. The first season of Light & Magic told a nearly complete story of the special effects house, but apparently, there is a little more to tell, as a three-episode second season will arrive on Disney+ this week.

(Image credit: WWE)

WrestleMania 41 - April 19-20 (Peacock)

The WWE’s biggest event of the year is back. It's time once again for WrestleMania. As in previous years, WrestleMania will be a two-night event and will include such marque matchups as John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. To watch this year’s show, you’ll need a Peacock subscription.

With Daredevil: Born Again coming to an end, Disney+ needs another prestige series to take its place. Luckily, it has one, as Andor Season 2 launches next week. It's time for Star Wars fans to get excited.