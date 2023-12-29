How Close Is Stranger Things Season 5 To Filming? Here's The Latest On The Netflix Show

Long delays between seasons of Stranger Things seem to be the norm for the hit Netflix show. Season 4 faced lengthy delays back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdowns and Season 5 was stuck in a similar situation in 2023 with production impacted by the historic SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Thankfully, all signs point to the series being on track to start filming the final season starting in early 2024.

Since the strikes ended, the cast and crew have been hard at work getting things ready. Ross Duffer has been active on his personal Instagram sharing various snippets of the planning including a tour of the wardrobe facilities while also sharing an updated cast list for the the first episode that sent fans into a theorizing frenzy.

But just how close to filming is Stranger Things Season 5? Well, according to Variety, production is supposed to begin sometime in early January. Multiple outlets report that the Netflix series is eyeing either January 5th or January 8th to get cameras rolling.

In an article posted on December 29, the DailyMail released bird’s eye view images of some of the set construction going on in Atlanta in anticipation of filming. This includes a brand new military facility of sorts that is likely to play a huge role in the final season as our heroes face off against the U.S. government and the creators of the Upside Down for the last time. Maintenance on beloved sets has also been in the works, with the downtown shops getting their Stranger Things signage applied.

Before preparations shut for the holidays, the team behind the hit sci-fi series was hard at work in November and early December to ensure they hit the new targeted start date. Though the cast has been quiet on their own personal social media accounts, reports claim that they were in Atlanta prior to the holiday season doing prep work. David Harbour joked that he got the call to get ready to resume playing Jim Hopper minutes after the SAG-AFTRA strike was resolved, so it’s definitely plausible that they’ve all reunited in Atlanta already.

While it’s not confirmed what sort of prep was done, it most likely included costume fittings and perhaps a table read or two. Joe Keery, who plays fan favorite Steve Harrington, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 21st and shared that he has read some of the scripts.

I don’t know about you, but I’m definitely going to be glued to my computer in the next few weeks anxiously awaiting any hints that filming has actually begun. And maybe scouring fan accounts to see which actors have been spotted — I’m still holding out hope that Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson isn’t actually dead.

In the meantime, you can catch up on the first four seasons of Stranger Things with an active Netflix subscription, and don’t forget to check out everything we know so far about Season 5.