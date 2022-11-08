How DWTS' Gabby Windey Continues To Get Support From Erich Schwer After Reportedly Ending Engagement

Minor spoilers ahead for the November 7 episode of Dancing With the Stars.

Gabby Windey continues to kill it on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, as she and partner Val Chmerkovskiy earned another perfect score for their ‘90s Night performance of “Livin' La Vida Loca.” The Bachelorette alum likely identifies pretty well with the crazy life, too, as her success within the dance competition rolls on amidst her reported split from fiancé Erich Schwer. Regardless of the state of their relationship, however, the Season 19 Bachelorette winner continued to his show support for Windey.

Despite reports that Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer ended their relationship just two months after his proposal to Windey aired on the Season 19 finale of The Bachelorette , Schwer continued to support her stint on Dancing With the Stars. He posted voting instructions to his Instagram Stories , as well as compliments to his former fiancée:

(Image credit: Instagram)

If things are truly over for Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer, this makes it look like the two are at least still friendly. Schwer is certainly under no obligation to continue encouraging his followers to vote for her in the Disney+ dance competition — an opportunity her fellow Bachelorette Rachel Recchia apparently helped her get .

People reported the couple’s split on Friday, November 4, just days after Gabby Windey raised questions about the status of her engagement following that week's episode of Dancing With the Stars. When questioned about Erich Schwer, she told Fox News :

I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.

Neither Gabby Windey or Erich Schwer have spoken publicly or posted anything to social media in regards to the presumed end of their engagement since the news broke, but The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer said he’d been touch with both of them. At a Bachelor in Paradise event held on November 5, he told US Weekly :

I spoke to her yesterday [and] spoke to Erich this morning, and I know they’re still trying to kind of work through things, so just giving them the space that they need. [They are] two amazing people and everybody saw the potential in that relationship and just wish them the best for whatever that is, whatever that means.

Jesse Palmer kind of makes it sound like there might be hope for the couple yet! Beyond the demanding schedule of Dancing With the Stars, Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s relationship had already been put to the test. An ex-girlfriend of Schwer’s came forward while The Bachelorette was airing, accusing him of going on the show while they were still in a relationship. Schwer was also caught in a blackface scandal , when old yearbook photos resurfaced depicting him dressed as Jimi Hendrix.

Also, between the time their season was filmed and when it aired on ABC, Erich Schwer’s father passed away . Bachelor Nation paid tribute to Allan Schwer, after he was shown meeting Gabby Windey on Schwer’s Hometown date.