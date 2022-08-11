The Bachelorette Spoilers: How Is Rachel And Gabby's Season Rumored To End, And Do They Get Engaged?

Spoiler alert! This story contains major spoilers for the rumored ending of The Bachelorette Season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Read ahead at your own risk!

This dual season of The Bachelorette has confirmed a number of the reasons we were nervous about Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s dual season , Both women have spent the first half of their time eliminating the many Season 19 contestants who aren’t right for them, all while questioning their worthiness and threatening to leave the show. Will it all be worth it in the end, if they do in fact find love and leave The Bachelorette with rings on their fingers? One can only hope, because rumor has it both of the Season 19 leads do get engaged at the end of the show.

Which men receive their final roses? Let's take a closer look at both Bachelorette leads below.

(Image credit: ABC)

Rachel Recchia Reportedly Gets Engaged To Tino Franco

Tino Franco was probably the front-runner throughout the season for Rachel Recchia. He made an immediate impression on her in that chaotic Season 19 premiere when he drove up to the mansion on a forklift, and Rachel told Gabby Windey, “He’s my type.” He even pre-emptively got down on one knee during their big group date with wedding photographer Franco Lacosta (pictured above).

Tino Franco was the recipient of Rachel Recchia’s First Impression Rose, and as is so often the case on this reality dating show, that first impression proved strong, as Reality Steve (opens in new tab) confirmed on his podcast:

Rachel Recchia is engaged to Tino.

While the professional Bachelor franchise spoiler had previously reported that Tino Franco and Zach Shallcross made it to Rachel Recchia’s final two , Reality Steve gave an additional update on the podcast, saying Aven Jones is actually the first runner-up, with Zach Shallcross apparently going home after an emotional conversation with host Jesse Palmer — which has been teased in previews for the past few weeks — following his overnight date with the bachelorette. Reality Steve clarified:

The conversation with Jesse happens after the overnight date happened, and Zach basically tells Jesse that something’s up and he’s just not feeling it anymore or not there with Rachel, not on the same level, something along those lines, and he tells Rachel, and that is his elimination.

While I’m excited to see what exactly goes down with that situation, I’m so happy to hear that Rachel Recchia supposedly gets her happy ending! It’s been pretty tough to watch what she’s gone through this season, so knowing there's a light reflecting off of an engagement ring at the end of that tunnel should make it easier going forward. As for her BFF and co-lead …

(Image credit: ABC)

Gabby Windey Reportedly Gets Engaged To Erich Schwer

The mullet persisted! Erich Schwer didn’t get the First Impression Rose from Gabby Windey on Night 1, but he did seem to be off to a quick start with her all the same. After a first-night kiss, he remained solidly Team Gabby throughout the season, and Reality Steve reports:

As for Gabby, she’s engaged to Erich.

Fans might remember that Erich Schwer enjoyed an early-season one-on-one with the bachelorette, which turned into a package deal when Gabby Windey’s grandfather, fan favorite Grandpa John , joined the date. The trio engaged in some sound bathing and bowling, and we saw Windey open up to Schwer about her estranged relationship with her mother.