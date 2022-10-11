Dancing With The Stars Season 31: Which Team Has The Best Chances After Another Tie?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Dancing With The Stars Season 31’s “Disney+ Night.” Read at your own risk!

Dancing With The Stars has done so many theme nights over the years that it’s legitimately shocking that there’s a “first” for anything in Season 31. And yet, they keep on coming as this first season on streaming delivered the show's debut “Disney+ night.” The night also featured yet another three-way tie for first place. After three weeks of the same three couples tying, it's time to look at which of the pairs has the best chances to win.

Social media star Charli D'Amelio and pro dancer Mark Ballas are once again on top, but they’re sharing that honor with The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, and actor Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. It seems like these three couples will ultimately be the ones competing for the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 31, but which team has the best odds of winning? Let’s dive in and break it down.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Charli D'Amelio And Mark Ballas

There aren’t many people who could dress up like characters from The Simpsons and pull off a dance routine that captivates an audience, and it should speak volumes about how talented Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas are as a duo that they delivered. D’Amelio, of course, caused some controversy before Dancing With The Stars Season 31 because she’s a technically trained dancer in addition to a top TikTok earner , which seems like an unfair edge to have headed into a show like this. I don’t think it’s unfair to say she’s by far the most polished of the celebrity contestants, and as a result, will almost certainly make it to the finals with an ease that others busting their tail like Shangela won’t experience.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Wayne Brady And Witney Carson

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson had the weakest score of this trio in Week 1 of Dancing With The Stars, but it’s been a helluva ride for them since then. I can feel Brady’s dedication to be the best through my Disney+ subscription , and that came to a head this week with the latest performance. Brady is a fierce competitor who will only continue to improve, and he showed that when he won The Masked Singer Season 2 . It'll be tragic if he gets cut before the finals, but I’m not sure I see that happening.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Gabby Windey And Val Chmerkovskiy

Speaking of big winners, is there anyone more beloved on Dancing With The Stars than a star of The Bachelorette? Make no mistake, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy are putting in the work to earn their numbers with the judges week to week, but there are perks to being the star of one of the biggest reality shows on network television. I'm sure they’ll have a chunk of the fandom’s support until the end, though the switch to Disney+ might’ve taken some dedicated ABC viewers away from Windey in Season 31. Even so, I think she has a decent chance at being the latest Bachelor Nation lead to win this competition.

Who Has The Best Chances Of Winning?

As it stands right now, I have to believe the top couple in the best position to win is Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. Brady’s latest performance tugged at my heartstrings, and as we learned in Season 30, that’s what matters. NBA star Iman Shumpert showed that America will ultimately go with a vastly improved underdog when he won . Brady just matched Charli D’Amelio’s score in a jazz-style dance she first trained for as a child. Compare that with his likability as one of television’s familiar faces, and I think that will ultimately help him edge out the competition and win.