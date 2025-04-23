Gabby Windey Finally Gave Us An Update On What Happened With Her Traitors Money

I hope it was handled during business hours.

In just a few short years, The Traitors has established itself as one of the best reality TV shows on the air. The campy competition series (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) recently wrapped its third season, with soundbite machine Gabby Windey being one of the winners. And after Windey complained about not actually being paid throughout the press tour, she gave fans like me a much-needed update.

The Traitors Season 3 finale was a wild one, and left four Faithful splitting the prize money. But it took a while for that foursome to actually get a check, which Windey hilariously mentioned while appearing on late night TV shows post-win. In a recent photoshoot and story with People, the reality TV icon and podcaster

I got the money, don’t worry.

Rest easy everyone, the bag has been secured. After Traitors, I went on a Gabby Windey wormhole, and have started religiously listening to her podcast Long Winded. She's really got a way with words, so it should come to no surprise that she made sure she got her winner's money while promoting her victory on the show. Windey recently got married, so who can blame her for wanting to gte her hands on that hard earned cash?

Gabby spoke to EW in a long interview, as she was named one of the World's Most Beautiful people of the year. On top of some fabulous images, she mused about her financial situation, and the need to get her winnings. As she shared:

They say wealth whispers, but I’m not there yet. I’m not wealthy. My money is talking. It’s screaming. I like it to have a logo. Quiet luxury is a trap.

This woman is basically the poet laureate of reality television. While Widney appeared on Dancing with the Stars as well as The Bachelor franchise, the popularity of The Traitors has introduced her signature wit and sense of humor to a whole new audience. She confirmed that the offers have started rolling in, but joked about not wanting to actually follow through on them. She said:

It’s been so busy, but all filled with really good things. Honestly, things could slow down. If anybody’s listening, no, I don’t want to do that thing. I’d like to spend a couple months maybe in bed.

These quips are just a drop in the bucket when compared to what comes out of Gabby's mouth during each new episode of Long Winded. Because while she occasionally has guests, most episodes feature her speaking uninterrupted for about 40 minutes. This is both hilarious and impressive, as she's able to segue from topic to topic with ease. And through it all she muses about topics such as pop culture, mental health, politics, and more. Plus the occasional tidbit about how things went down on The Traitors Season 3.

Gabby's time on The Traitors is streaming now on Peacock, and new episodes of Long Winded drop Thursdays. Hopefully she ends up on our TV screens again soon.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
