Two Dancing With The Stars Pros Have Apparently Been ‘Hooking Up’ And Now They’re Even Sharing Vacation Pics

As we approach the midpoint of the 2025 TV schedule, it's hard not to think ahead about all the great shows on the way. I've had Dancing With The Stars on the brain since the latest casting announcement of influencer Alix Earle, but now I'm locked in on the news that two pros have been hooking up. Now, after sharing vacation photos, it looks as though they're officially a couple.

It seems like Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader aren't the only ones dating as of late, as another couple might've just announced the official start of their relationship. Here's what we know, including the clue that came before this, which alerted fans to the possibility that love was in the air between these two DWTS stars.

Alan Bersten And Emma Slater Are Apparently A Couple

Alan Bersten might've come painfully close to a win in Dancing With The Stars Season 33, but he doesn't seem all that worried about it in this latest Instagram post. In fact, he looks pretty content and happy, as he surprised followers with the news he's been hanging out in Kauai with fellow pro Emma Slater:

For those who don't date in the modern world, this is likely what we call a "hard launch." Rather than confirm or deny anything about their relationship, they just posted a photo from a kayak like "Oh, yeah, we're on a trip together," and of course, DWTS fans might lose their minds a bit about that. Considering all the times people have speculated about Alan having a romance with his celebrity dancers, such as Alexis Len or Ilona Maher, it appears he's officially off the market.

Rumors First Swirled About The Couple During The Dancing With The Stars Tour

Alan Bersten's Instagram post likely isn't that surprising for those who have been keeping up with the Dancing With The Stars tour, in which audiences saw a spicy moment between him and Emma Slater a month ago. Check out the video below, where they shared an onstage kiss in the middle of a dance:

There is some potential drama to this romance, considering Emma Slater was formerly married to fellow Dancing With The Stars pro Sasha Farber. The two separated in 2022, with the divorce finalized in 2024. Slater and Farber have managed to remain professional on the show since their divorce, but will a relationship with Alan Bersten complicate their working relationship?

Only time will tell, and while Alix Earle was announced as a contestant, along with Aussie TV personality Robert Irwin, we still don't know the pros who will be participating in Dancing With The Stars Season 34. It's not uncommon for a pro to take a break in between appearances, and that definitely could be the case if one of the three isn't quite ready to be in front of the others.

Ideally, one would hope everyone involved can continue to be professional because Emma, Alan and Sasha are all beloved members of the Dancing With The Stars pro team. I'm always a little disappointed, regardless of which pro doesn't get the invite to be part of a new season, but I'll be extra upset if one of these three isn't along for the ride, even if I understand the potential reasoning behind it.

Dancing With The Stars Season 34 is coming to ABC this fall, and I'm sure a full cast announcement will be made later this summer. Here's hoping the network will tide us over by slowly leaking out casting announcements and giving us another great cast to root for in the upcoming season.