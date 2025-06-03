How To Watch Love Island USA Season 7 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Launch: Tuesday, June 3 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT Stream: Peacock TV (US) | Crave (CA, TBC) Free Stream (TBC): TVNZ+ (NZ) | ITVX (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Love Island USA Season 7: Preview

Ariana Madix returns to host her second season of Love Island USA with ten more sexy singles revealed to be heading to Fiji. And the former Vanderpump Rules star isn't here for the fame hungry. No, this year's contestants must have good intentions, as Madix advises the guys "be there for the right reasons. Like, I’m not here for guys trying to get up their Instagram following", while she's telling the girls, "Never settle for less than what you truly know you deserve.". That $100,000 cash prize oughta do it. Here's how to watch Love Island USA Season 7 online from anywhere.

So who's entering the villa this year? Pocket rocket Yulissa is out of a nine year relationship and looking to be nurtured like a baby, while Haitian Chelley, self-proclaimed astrology lover, will be looking to form a couple that's written in the stars. Belle-A might just be what Sabrina Carpenter was talking about in her song "Espresso", full of beans and good vibes all the way from Honolulu.

On the boys side, Taylor from Oklahoma is ready to give the girls the ride of their life (on his horse) (he's a cowboy). Looking for a nice guy? Jeremiah reckons he's at least 3/4 a great guy – we have to assume the remainder is made up of fuckboy... Classic.

With bombshells likely on the way – perhaps with a familiar face or two from seasons past, love and inevitable heartbreak is all to play for. Who will be screaming "I've got a text!" first? Who will be cracking on with who? And who will just be having screaming matches across the firepit? Well, Fiji is particularly muggy when the Love Island villa is open, with the promise of even more Casa Amor drama and beyond.

Read on for how to watch Love Island USA Season 7 online around the world, landing exclusively on Peacock in the States.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7 online in the US

Love Island USA Season 7 will premiere on Peacock from June 3 with episodes arriving at 9pm ET / 6pm PT every day thereafter.

You can purchase a Peacock subscription from $7.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.

While there is no Peacock free trial (and hasn't been for some time) you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $139.99 a year respectively).

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Love Island USA Season 6 online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Love Island USA Season 6 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island USA, head to Peacock

How to watch Love Island USA Season 6 in New Zealand for Free

While not yet confirmed, given last year's season of Love Island USA could be watched on TVNZ in New Zealand, we expect it to be the case for Season 7, too, with episodes arriving daily.

Signing up to TVNZ is easy and 100% free. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required! Alongside Love Island USA, you’ll find other iterations of the franchise, including Love Island Games.

Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to New Zealand and watch Love Island USA Season 6 for free.

Watch Love Island USA Season 7 in Canada

Canadians should be in luck once again if last year is anything to go by. Crave was the place to watch Love Island USA, with episodes debuting simultaneous with their US release.

Crave offers a number of plans starting from CA$9.99 a month+TAX, and including a Premium ad-free plan that costs CA$22 and supports 4K streaming.

However, in the instance you're an American traveling north of the border and want to access Peacock back home, you can do so with a VPN.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7 in the UK

Love Island USA will eventually arrive on ITVX, home of all international iterations including the original UK version. However, there is usually some delay between it dropping in the States and arriving across the Atlantic.

As mentioned, ITVX is the spiritual home of Love Island in the UK, with all English-speaking versions of the franchise are added to the streaming platform, so there's plenty to get your teeth into while you wait.

ITV offers free-to-air channels in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX.

Registering for an ITVX account is completely free. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

An American finding yourself overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.

Can I Watch Love Island USA Season 7 in Australia?

9Now eventually aired episodes of Love Island USA, however, they landed some five months after it premiered in the States, so expect to wait until around November time to watch Down Under.

100% free to use, 9Now is the home of much of the Love Island franchise. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

Remember, 9Now is a regional service. So, if you're from Down Under but away from home, simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home and stream your favorite shows as usual.

Everything We Know About Love Island USA Season 7

Who Are The Cast of Love Island USA Season 7?

Ace Green , 22, from Los Angeles

, 22, from Los Angeles Austin Shepard , 26, from Northville, Michigan

, 26, from Northville, Michigan Belle-A Walker , 22, from Honolulu

, 22, from Honolulu Chelley Bissainthe , 27, from Orlando, Florida

, 27, from Orlando, Florida Huda Mustafa , 24, from Raleigh, North Carolina

, 24, from Raleigh, North Carolina Jeremiah Brown , 25, from Los Angeles

, 25, from Los Angeles Nicolas Vansteenberghe , 24, from Jacksonville, Florida

, 24, from Jacksonville, Florida Olandria Carthen , 27, from Decatur, Alabama

, 27, from Decatur, Alabama Taylor Williams , 24, from Oklahoma City

, 24, from Oklahoma City Yulissa Escobar, 27, from Miami, Florida

Meet the Islanders | Love Island USA Season 7 | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

When Does Love Island USA Season 7 start? Season 7 of Love Island USA is premiering on June 3, with new episodes going out daily at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock.

Who Is The Host Of Love Island USA Season 7? Following her debut on the show for Season 6, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix once again takes on hosting duties for Season 7 following the departure of Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.