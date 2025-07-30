How To Watch Twisted Metal Season 2 Online — Stream The Explosive Action Comedy Series From Anywhere

How To Watch Twisted Metal Season 2 Online

Twisted Metal Season 2: Preview

Twisted Metal really got audiences revved up when it roared onto streaming services in 2023. Set in an apocalyptic US hellscape, it starred Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World) as John Doe, a wise-cracking amnesiac ferrying supplies between civilization’s remaining outposts while outrunning marauders like the unhinged clown Sweet Tooth. It was a darkly funny, adrenaline-fuelled blast that, in its sophomore season, promises to really hit the accelerator. Read on below, where we’ll explain how to watch Twisted Metal Season 2 online and stream every episode from anywhere with a VPN.

Exceling at candy-colored carnage, Twisted Metal was co-developed by Zombieland and Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and based on the iconic PlayStation game franchise. Reese, Wernick, and showrunner Michael John Smith initially expanded its slim conceit, providing a backstory in which civilization's collapse led to criminals being exiled to the wastelands beyond city walls. Now Season 2 will return to the game’s rip-roaring USP: the titular destruction derby where multiple murderous goons barrel around in vehicles machine-tooled to inflict major ballistic annihilation.

Held and organized by the mysterious Calypso (Anthony Carrigan), John and his accomplice Quiet (Stephanie Beatrice) are left trying to survive the deadly derby unscathed alongside 16 other drivers. There are some pleasingly familiar characters. The hilariously deranged Sweet Tooth (voiced by Will Arnet) is back behind the wheel of his missile-launching ice-cream truck. Others, meanwhile, are thrillingly new, with Axel (Michael James Shaw) – a man with monster truck wheels at the end of his arms – Mr Grimm, and Dollface (Tiana Okoye) joining in the mayhem, with the sole survivor getting their utmost wish granted.

Described as “insanely funny” by the Chicago Sun-Times, and as “dumb fun […] that’s unabashedly bloody” by Bloody Disgusting, buckle up for a sophomore season that amps up the mad, cartoonish chaos we can't get enough of. Simply scroll down to find out how to watch Twisted Metal Season 2 online, exclusively on Peacock in the US and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Twisted Metal Season 2 online in the US

The hit show is back on the road! Those in the US can watchTwisted Metal Season 2 on Thursday, July 31, with the first three episodes available to stream from 3am ET / 12am PT, and exclusively on Peacock.

Therefore you’ll need a Peacock subscription to watch old and new episodes of Twisted Metal in the US. Plans begin at $10.99 a month, or, you can pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $16.99 a month.

While there is no Peacock free trial currently (and hasn't been for some time) you could still save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($109.99 or $169.99 a year respectively).

How to watch Twisted Metal Season 2 with a VPN

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Twisted Metal Season 2 online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Twisted Metal Season 2 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Twisted Metal, head to Peacock

How to watch Twisted Metal Season 2 online in Canada

Like Wacky Races on methamphetamine, Twisted Metal returns on Thursday, July 31 with an initial trio of episodes to binge when you subscribe to Paramount Plus in Canada.

Canadians can purchase a Basic (with ads) plan from CA$6.99 a month, or save money with the CA$61.99 annual option. There are Standard and Premium plans available too, both of which offer the ability to download content and remove interrupting ads. And, if you’re new to Paramount Plus, there’s a 7-day free trial to enjoy first.

However, if you’re an American traveling north of the border and want to access Peacock back home, you can do so with a VPN.

How to watch Twisted Metal Season 2 in the UK

UK viewers will also need a Paramount Plus account to watch Twisted Metal Season 2. The show will return from Friday, August 1 with three episodes ready to stream from debut and new episodes uploaded each week.

Membership to Paramount Plus is available from £4.99 in the UK with its Basic (ad-supported) plan. Should you choose, get the £7.99 Standard Plan (£70.99 annually) to ditch annoying ads, or level up again with Premium Plus at £10.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.

An American currently overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.

How to watch Twisted Metal Season 2 in Australia

Aussies will need to head to Stan to watch Twisted Metal Season 2. The adrenaline-fuelled series will arrive day-and-date with its North American release, with the first batch of episodes arriving on Thursday, July 31

Plans start from AU$12 per month for Stan Basic. But, if you’re after better picture quality, or want to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously, then consider upgrading to either the AU$17 Standard or AU$22 Premium plan.

A US citizen traveling abroad? You might have trouble connecting to Peacock and streaming Twisted Metal. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Twisted Metal Season 2 Trailer

Twisted Metal Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Twisted Metal Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

Twisted Metal Season 2 – Episode 1, “PRSRPNT”: Thursday, July 31

Twisted Metal Season 2 – Episode 2, “DOLF4C3”: Thursday, July 31

Twisted Metal Season 2 – Episode 3, “T3STDRV”: Thursday, July 31

Twisted Metal Season 2 – Episode 4, “LZGTBZY”: Thursday, August 7

Twisted Metal Season 2 – Episode 5, “ONURMRK”: Thursday, August 7

Twisted Metal Season 2 – Episode 6, “MKAW1SH”: Thursday, August 14

Twisted Metal Season 2 – Episode 7, “H1TNRVN”: Thursday, August 14

Twisted Metal Season 2 – Episode 8, “SDDNDTH”: Thursday, August 21

Twisted Metal Season 2 – Episode 9, “VAVAVUM”: Thursday, August 21

Twisted Metal Season 2 – Episode 10, “M4YH3M”: Thursday, August 28

Twisted Metal Season 2 – Episode 11, “OHLYNTE”: Thursday, August 28

Twisted Metal Season 2 – Episode 12, “NUY3ARZ”: Thursday, August 28

Twisted Metal Season 2 Cast

Anthony Mackie as John Doe

Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet

Joe Seanoa as Sweet Tooth

Will Arnett as Sweet Tooth

Anthony Carrigan as Calypso

Michael James Shaw as Axel

Saylor Bell Curda as Mayhem

Lisa Gilroy as Vermin

Richard de Klerk as Mr. Grimm

Patty Guggenheim as Raven

Tiana Okoye as Dollface