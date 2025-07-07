How To Watch Big Brother Season 27 Online And Stream Every Episode Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Big Brother Season 27 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Thursday, July 10 at 8pm ET/PT New Episodes: every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday Channel: CBS Stream: CBS / Paramount Plus (US) Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

The game is afoot! This landmark, 25th anniversary season of Big Brother returns with a “summer of mystery” theme, promising game-changing twists, covert alliances, and all the usual Big Brother skullduggery you’ve come to love. But nothing is quite what it seems, as a brand-new group of suspects – sorry, Houseguests – enter the “Hotel Mystère” to navigate its many twists and secret passages for the chance to leave $750,000 richer. Find out how to watch Big Brother Season 27 online with our guide below, and stream every episode 100% free wherever you’re located.

The face of Big Brother from the show’s inception in 2000, Julie Chen Moonves will welcome a new group of contestants to the Big Brother madhouse, where every muttered word and covert glance will be captured by hundreds of mics and cameras for the folks back home. The identity of the Season 27 cast is currently under wraps. But the basic format of the show remains the same. Contestants continue to compete for the Head of Household each week, save themselves from the nominations block with Power of Veto, and form sneaky alliances to help them sail through to a place in the finale in about three months’ time.

It's going to be a “supersized” summer of Big Brother too, as the show marks a quarter of a century on TV, with extra-long episodes of the show on Wednesdays and a bi-monthly spin-off series called Big Brother: Unlocked, in which former contestants discuss all the on-air drama and exclusive unseen footage.

Subsequently, Big Brother producers are amping up the gameplay. Promising lots more intense thrills and spills, the Hotel Murder Mystery theme doubles down on what are some of the series most compelling aspects: duplicity, back-room scheming, and surprise betrayals. It’ll be like walking straight into an Agatha Christie novel, with the revamped house featuring a sleeper car bunk room, secret passageways, “haunted artefacts,” and a reception area filled with skeleton keys and clues that impact the players' progress.

Oh…just one more thing. Big Brother has also teased a plethora of wild twists this season. Just a few of those that have been disclosed include the arrival of a masked visitor who'll cause major disruption to the contestants plans, as well as the addition a mystery Houseguest – who may or may not be a reality TV star from another franchise (a The Traitors alum would be the ideal plus one here).

Ready to add some cloak and dagger drama to your summer? Then keep reading as we outline everything to know about how to watch Big Brother Season 27 online now and free from anywhere.

Watch Big Brother Season 27 online free in the US

You can watch Big Brother Season 27 beginning Thursday, July 10 when the reality series returns to CBS, with new episodes broadcast weekly at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

For those without cable, you can catch the latest Big Brother happenings on either CBS or with a subscription to Paramount Plus.

Wait a few hours after broadcast and you can stream recent episodes of the show absolutely FREE on-demand via the CBS website or app – though only the last five – and without needing to login or create an account.

An alternative is to get a Paramount Plus subscription, which is now offering two months membership for $0.99 a month on either the Essential or Premium plans, until Sunday, July 13. However, you can only watch episodes of Big Brother live as they air on CBS with the Premium option.

When that deal ends, memberships cost $7.99 a month (or $59.99 a year) for the Essential plan, or $12.99 a month ($119.99 per year) for the Premium, ad-free option.

Looking for round-the-clock footage from the house? CBS' streaming service Pluto TV will provide live feeds of Big Brother Season 27 from Sunday, July 13 at 9:30pm ET/PT on its ad-supported platform. The downside is that ads might cut in during a vital discussion. However this remains a viable and economic option for anyone unfamiliar with the live feeds and that want to give them a test run before paying for enhanced access.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States like so:

How to watch Big Brother Season 27 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Big Brother Season 27 just as you would at home.

While Paramount Plus blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch Big Brother from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Big Brother Season 27 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Big Brother, head to Paramount Plus.

Watch Big Brother Season 27 free online in Canada

Big Brother viewers up North in Canada can watch Big Brother Season 27 simultaneous with their US cousins on Thursday, July 10 at 8pm ET/PT via the Global TV channel. Episodes will air weekly every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Don’t have access to cable? Catch up service Global TV uploads new episodes to watch 100% free (for a limited time) and with no login details required.

NB: if you’re an American north of the border, you can use a VPN to access the likes of Paramount Plus and Pluto TV as you would back home.

Can I watch Big Brother Season 27 in the UK?

The CBS version of Big Brother hasn’t been licensed to watch in the UK. That means Americans currently in Blighty won’t be able to watch the iconic reality series while away, unless...

…Americans abroad adopt the aforementioned VPN option with a subscription to Paramount Plus in the United States, allowing them to stream the show from wherever they are in the world.

Can I watch Big Brother Season 27 in Australia?

Aussies looking to binge the ruthless gameplay of Big Brother are out of luck. Just like the UK, the American iteration of the show isn't available to stream for viewers Down Under either.

Everything you need to know about Big Brother Season 27

Who Are The Big Brother Season 27 Cast?

Big Brother are keeping the Season 27 cast under wraps until nearer the series premiere, but we know it'll be comprised of brand-new players, at least to start with. Once those details have been revealed, we’ll be sure to list all the relevant contestant information here.

Big Brother Season 27: Preview

Feast your eyes on the new Hotel Murder Mystery-themed design of the Big Brother house, replete with a sleeper car-inspired bedroom, a stylish looking Venom Longue, boxing ring and Victorian conservatory.

Big Brother 27 House Reveal First Look - YouTube Watch On

Who Will Host Big Brother 27? It’s the one and only Julie Chen Moonves! The long-running Big Brother host has fronted the show since its inaugural season back in the 2000, and she has no intention of stepping down anytime soon.

When Is The Big Brother 27 Premiere? The reality TV staple returns on Thursday, July 10 at 8pm ET/PT with the first two episodes running for a bumper 90-minutes. Thereafter, only Wednesday night’s show will be 90-minutues long, with broadcasts on Thursday and Sunday each having a runtime of about an hour.

When is Big Brother: Unlocked On TV? Delivering even more Big Brother content, spin-off show Big Brother: Unlocked will air on CBS and Paramount Plus from Friday, July 25. Fans can expect new episodes to be released bi-monthly (two episodes per month) and the companion series will see Big Brother veterans discuss events within the house and air unseen footage, plus exclusive interviews and guest appearances.

When Will The Big Brother Season 27 Finale Be? Each season of Big Brother typically lasts around 90 days. Given this season debuted on July 10, and the final episode of Big Brother: Unlocked – which airs bi-monthly – is slated for September 26, Big Brother Season 27 is likely to conclude somewhere between October 5 and October 12.