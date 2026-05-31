Stephen Colbert On ‘Perfectly’ Overlapping With David Letterman, And Why He Said Yes To Late Night
Stephen Colbert is looking back.
Stephen Colbert has spent the last several months in a delicate dance of looking back and looking forward. He signed on for an LOTR movie, he had sweet goodbye moments with Emma Stone and more, and he’s done interviews trying to wrap up this portion of his career. Most recently, he called landing The Late Show as David Letterman was stepping down a “happy accident,” and shared the sweet story behind why he ultimately decided to sit behind the storied desk.
How Stephen Colbert And David Letterman “Perfectly Overlapped”
Colbert set the stage for his connection with David Letterman. The two men are only 17 years apart in age, and Letterman was just getting rolling when the other late night host was coming of age. They then were tied together years later when the fate of The Late Show was laid out.
It seems like it would have been an easy decision to make. Colbert already had plenty of experience in front of a TV camera at that point, having been on The Daily Show and then leading The Colbert Report for nearly 10 years. But network TV late night was a whole other budget behemoth (as Late Night fans would later learn), and signing on for the role was a big deal for the funnyman.
The actor told People he went to therapy for “four months” to make sure that signing on as Letterman’s replacement was what he really wanted to do. Part of the problem is that he really wanted to talk to his mother, whom he was very close to, but she had passed away by this time. So, instead, he called up his sister, Mary. Luckily for CBS, Mary “sealed the deal” for the late night host.
The year 2015 was an exciting time. The first episode of Colbert’s Late Show was up 203% over the same date the previous year. Colbert joining sparked a ratings race with Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon that would continue over the years. What wouldn’t continue was a massive amount of cable subscribers. As those numbers fell off, so did ad revenue. By the end, The Late Show was losing $40 million a year, a number CBS recently confirmed. The show wrapped up last week after months of lead-up to the moment, but when it was done, it was done. Colbert even said the crew had to be out of CBS studios very quickly when it was all over.
I don't know that the Colbert who talked to his sister Mary knew the end would be quite like this, but I'm glad he still gets to hold onto that fond memory.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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