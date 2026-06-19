We've Been So Focused On Stephen Colbert, We Completely Missed The Kelly Clarkson Show Already Wrapped Filming

There’s been a lot of hoopla surrounding the end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, whose cancellation was announced last July, nearly a year before the host was sent moshing into the night last month following his final episode. Unfortunately, that’s not the only big talk show cancellation hitting the 2026 TV calendar, and while we’ve been paying so much attention to Stephen Colbert and the CBS of it all, The Kelly Clarkson Show has seemingly already taped its final episode.

Unlike The Late Show, which aired the same day it taped, The Kelly Clarkson Show records its episodes months in advance, so we’ve still got a while before we actually get to see the final episode on TV. Still, June 11 was reportedly the final day of physical production, as revealed by producer Bryce Mcleay, who posted a lengthy and emotional message on Instagram to commemorate the end, writing in part:

I’m so proud of what we built together and excited to see what comes next. And since I’m still struggling to find the right words, I’ll just say thanks for the memories, TKCS. You were my favorite kind of high. ❤️

There was some confusion about when the final tape day was, as fans tried to get tickets to be in one of Kelly Clarkson’s final studio audiences. According to a discussion on Reddit, it appears the final episode with its host was taped on June 5, and guest hosts continued to film The Kelly Clarkson Show’s final episodes until June 11 (I'm assuming those guest-led episodes will still air before Clarkson's finale, despite being taped later).

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According to fans and the ticket site 1iota, Joel McHale was scheduled for an interview on the morning of June 11, with Mario and Courtney Lopez serving as guest hosts for a taping that afternoon.

Other social media posts seemed to confirm that production on the popular daytime talk show ceased over a week ago, as stage manager Brendan Higgins reflected on how “badass” it’s been to be a part of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Longtime contributors Emily Kaufman (aka The Travel Mom) and lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian also seem to have made their final appearances, each posting their own memories.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is coming to an end after seven seasons and multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. Kelly Clarkson announced the news about a year after the host missed several tapings without explanation and rumors that she wanted to leave TV. Her absences were explained in August 2025, when her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died after a long, private battle with cancer.

However, the rumors about Kelly Clarkson wanting to end the show persisted, and sure enough, the host confirmed that she had to step away from the talk show’s grueling schedule in order to be there for her two young kids who had just lost their father.

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The Kelly Clarkson Show’s final tape day may have passed us by, but the big emotional goodbyes are yet to come when the finale airs later this year, likely in September, though no official date has yet been announced. Until then, check your local listings to see when the final season’s episodes air in your area.