Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds And More Sent The Sweetest Shoutouts As Stephen Colbert Signed Off From The Late Show

May 21 marked the end of an era. After hosting The Late Show for 11 years, Stephen Colbert officially signed off as his program came to an end on the 2026 TV schedule. CBS canceled the late-night talk show last year, and it caused quite a stir in Hollywood and around the world, with many celebrities and fellow late-night talk show hosts showing their support for Colbert. That support has continued over the months, and following the finale, Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and many more sent some sweet shoutouts.

Colbert went above and beyond for the final episodes of The Late Show, bringing on special guests and doing special segments. Thursday’s finale, which drew The Late Show’s biggest audience in 10 years, according to The New York Times, had appearances from some famous friends such as Jon Stewart and Bryan Cranston, and the host's fitting final guest was Paul McCartney. It was emotional and very sweet. And those feelings didn’t stop when the lights got turned off, as many celebrities took to social media to send messages to the beloved host:

Samuel L Jackson : Your Comedic Salve will never be replaced for our wounded souls! Thanks for ALWAYS being our Dr FEELGOOD 🫵🏾‼️ @colbertlateshow @colbert

Your Comedic Salve will never be replaced for our wounded souls! Thanks for ALWAYS being our Dr FEELGOOD 🫵🏾‼️ @colbertlateshow @colbert Ryan Reynolds : Late night tv will never be the same. I’ll miss your tender embrace @colbertlateshow

Late night tv will never be the same. I’ll miss your tender embrace @colbertlateshow Jamie Lee Curtis : THANKS FOR THE LAUGHS @colbertlateshow @colbert

THANKS FOR THE LAUGHS @colbertlateshow @colbert Conan O’Brien : Here's to Stephen Colbert, a man of great integrity and wit. Onward, friend, to bigger and better things.

Here's to Stephen Colbert, a man of great integrity and wit. Onward, friend, to bigger and better things. Seth Meyers : For as great as he is on screen, Stephen is an even better person when the cameras stop rolling. A truly generous, kind and thoughtful man who elevates those around him. Can’t wait for his next chapter and grateful to know him.

For as great as he is on screen, Stephen is an even better person when the cameras stop rolling. A truly generous, kind and thoughtful man who elevates those around him. Can’t wait for his next chapter and grateful to know him. Marlee Matlin : One of my favorite interviews was with @StephenAtHome He GOT my humor. Wishing you only the best in your journey beyond your talk show. We need your voice more than ever! @colbertlateshow

One of my favorite interviews was with @StephenAtHome He GOT my humor. Wishing you only the best in your journey beyond your talk show. We need your voice more than ever! @colbertlateshow Barack Obama: For more than a decade, Stephen @Colbert has been one of the top voices of late night — making us laugh and, even more importantly, reminding us who we are and what America stands for. Michelle and I enjoyed being Stephen’s guests — even when the games were rigged — and we’re grateful to call him a friend.

All of these messages, plus many others, and the outpouring of love and support that Colbert has received in these last several months, show how much he and The Late Show matter. It’s clear that everyone has had a great time on the late-night talk show, and while many are still debating what truly led to the show’s cancellation, it’s obvious that a ton of people did not want it to happen.

Latest Videos From

In addition to the sweet messages, some late-night shows, such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, aired reruns for part of the week out of respect.

That being said, not everyone has been respectful, as President Trump’s post about the final show is as mean-spirited as you’d think. However, overall, the support for Colbert and his program has been overwhelmingly positive.

Earlier this month, Colbert revealed what he’s doing the day afterThe Late Show ends, sharing that his brother was actually getting married in D.C., and it’s much more important than what’s going on with the show. Colbert’s been busy with the final episodes of The Late Show, but he still has his priorities straight when it comes to his family.

With The Late Show’s cancellation, the future of late-night television is in question. Following Jimmy Kimmel Live’s brief suspension last year and the cancellation of The Late Show, it's unclear what could happen next. However, thankfully, Colbert was able to go out with a bang and surrounded by a whole bunch of folks who adore him and his work. Those who missed the finale of The Late Show can stream it now with a Paramount+ subscription.