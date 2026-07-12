Stephen Colbert Had A Reasonable Attitude Over Losing The Late Show, But Insiders Say It's Been Hard
Wrapping The Late Show was not as easy as it looked.
Stephen Colbert’s final months on The Late Show were marked by a general feeling the host was enjoying his time on the air. Unlike many of the greats who were able to retire of their own accord on late night television, though, Colbert’s show was unceremoniously cancelled by CBS. While I’d argue there were some moments with big names like Emma Stone that hit hard in the feels, in general Colbert’s final days were thoughtful and practical, and he had good humor about his circumstances. Still, insiders are now saying the last few weeks post-show have been very "hard."
Insiders who spoke to scooper Rob Schuter recently reported Colbert was seen looking glum as a guest at Taylor Swift’s wedding, and they are guessing it had nothing to do with her joyful day. Instead, now that things are calming down after The Late Show wrapped up, his colleagues are a bit shocked he hasn’t bounced back in a more social manner.
Listen, Stephen Colbert's very busy few weeks after The Late Show ended have literally been documented. After his final on air goodbye, he headed out of town for his brother’s wedding. Then, his wife Evie retired from her job, and then they cleaned out his CBS office. I don’t know Stephen Colbert personally, but if it were me, that would be the type of whirlwind few weeks that I wouldn’t even process until later.
So, it would make sense if the late night host were processing right now. In fact, insiders admitted the whole release from late night has hit the former host very hard, and they are hedging that's why he's been less present at social events lately.
Listen, the Late Show show ending has been a hard pill for many people to swallow, and not just Colbert. Other late night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel were incensed. Former host David Letterman went so far as to call out his former network for being cheap. Despite Colbert having months to get used to the news, the cancelation was still very unexpected. He's been open and honest about how he found out from his agent the show was getting axed while laying on a couch ahead of an episode, and how he was "not thrilled" about it.