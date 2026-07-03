David Letterman’s Exit From The Late Show Really Echoes What Stephen Colbert Said

David Letterman performed his final monologue on The Late Show on May 20th, 2015 . Eleven years (and one day) later, Stephen Colbert was in the same position, walking onto the stage to have his final say on May 21st, 2026. You’d think that’s about all the two would have in common given The Late Show was being cancelled when Colbert said goodbye, but it turns out that’s not true.

In fact, one thing that really struck me as The Late Show was wrapping was something Stephen Colbert said about the show kicking him and the staff out immediately. He said essentially they were “fired” and he had to go into the office to clear out his stuff nearly immediately the following week.

His comments were so visceral they stuck with me, and I was surprised to come across similar statements from Letterman, who noted CBS did nearly the same thing to him when he left the show.

The band had barely quit playing and they dismantled the set and there were dumpsters on 53rd Street, and as I walked out of the building, I saw the detritus and the debris of my life at CBS being tossed into the dumpster. Now, that’s not a pleasant memory.

Unlike Colbert, it was Letterman’s choice to retire from late night. Still, when asked by the NY Times what his “favorite memory” from the CBS series was, he said they need to "talk to someone else” and he could only muster this negative final memory about the show.

It’s clear elsewhere in the interview that Letterman was unhappy with how things shook out with The Late Show. Despite a favorable opinion of Colbert's successor, he’s compared the show being taken over by Byron Allen to an “adult bookstore” coming into your childhood hangout space. He’s also seemingly not bullish about where late night will be going in the very near future, which is upsetting to hear.

We still have Jimmy. We still have Seth [Meyers]. It’s not completely dead on arrival, but I would be surprised if it lasts more than a year or so. But it’s such an easy soothing format that it’s got to stay on.

He’s not the only one. CBS has taken a lot of flak from individuals like Jimmy Kimmel, who has said he feels late night is “being poisoned.” It’s been clear for years the TV landscape is changing, but for a long time, there were still dollars to go around, even when social media became a prominent place to consume late night clips. As every month goes on, that’s less and less true. CBS has said $40 million in losses is what actually led to the network's changing of the guard.

We’ll have to wait and see if anyone else is clearing out on an office in the next year or so. If Trump had his way, Seth Meyers and more would also get cancelled .