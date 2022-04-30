How To Watch The Godfather Movies Streaming

Tired of having to settle for that old worn out copy of The Godfather you took from your dad’s VHS collection back in middle school, but can’t seem to get ahold of a PlayStation 5 or any other 4K player to enjoy the new, flashy 50th anniversary edition? Well, I have an offer you can’t refuse, and it’s that Francis Ford Coppola’s masterful crime epic and its two sequels are currently available online, and chances are you already have the streaming service that’s hosting these crowning achievements of cinema.

Below is everything you need to know to watch all three of The Godfather movies streaming, as well as quick rundowns of each movie’s story, stars, and more. Oh, and in case you want to leave the streaming and take the movies home for yourself, don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered on that front, too.

The Godfather (1972)

Francis Ford Coppola’s Academy Award-winning The Godfather tells the story of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) as he goes from a powerful crime boss’ son who wants nothing to do with the family business, to reluctant heir, to a man who is the polar opposite of the person he was at the beginning of the movie. Marlon Brando, James Caan, Robert Duvall, and Diane Keaton also appear in pivotal and highly decorated roles in this timeless classic.

Stream The Godfather on Paramount+.

Rent/Buy The Godfather on Amazon.

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Released two years after its predecessor took the world by storm, The Godfather Part II continues Michael Corleone’s descent into darkness, while also focusing on the early life of a young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) as he travels from Sicily to America in order to make a better life, only to become one of the most powerful and influential figures in the New York City crime world.

Stream The Godfather Part II on Paramount+.

Rent/Buy The Godfather Part II on Amazon.

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)

Originally opening on Christmas Day 1990 as The Godfather Part III, the third and final installment in the sprawling saga was given new life as Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone for the 30th anniversary of its release. Michael Corleone, weary and damaged from the terrible decisions he has made throughout his adult life, wants to take the family business out of the dangerous mob world. But this proves to be no easy task with so many stakeholders, including his nephew Vincent Corleone (Andy Garcia), not wanting to lose out on any of the action.

Stream Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone on Paramount+.

Rent/Buy Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone on Amazon.

There has never been a better time to be a fan of The Godfather, considering the movies have never looked better. And, that's not to mention the long-awaited arrival of the behind-the-scenes biographical drama series, The Offer, which is also available for anyone with a Paramount+ subscription starting April 28.