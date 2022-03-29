All The Godfather Movies And Books Are On Sale To Celebrate the Film's 50th Anniversary
It's so tempting it's almost like an offer you can't refuse...
It's been 50 years since Francis Ford Coppola and Marlon Brando made history with the release of arguably one of the greatest films of all time, The Godfather, based on Maria Puzo's novel of the same name. The film earned the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Writing while also racking up almost $300 million at the box office. It went on to have two sequels, appropriately named The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Part III. Some mega stars apparently begged to be a part of the franchise, while others wanted nothing to do with it. The end result was a masterpiece that is now celebrating its 50th anniversary of hitting the big screen and setting a new bar for the crime genre.
None of the three Godfather films are currently streaming on any mainstream platforms. However, you can still rent them from places like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube. If you're a diehard fan of the series, all three films, various box sets, and even the books that inspired the series are now on sale on Amazon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of The Godfather. It's so tempting it's almost like an offer you can't refuse...
The Godfather Movies
The Godfather: 50th Anniversary Blu-ray:
$17.99 $14.99 on Amazon
The Godfather Part II on Blu-ray:
$17.99 $14.99 on Amazon
The Godfather Part III on Blu-ray:
$11.99 $9.99 on Amazon
The Godfather Box Sets
The Godfather Trilogy - Collectors Edition on 4k UHD:
$167.99 $139.96 on Amazon
The Godfather Trilogy on 4k UHD:
$90.99 $71.49 on Amazon
The Godfather Trilogy on DVD:
$47.99 $37.96 on Amazon
The Godfather Books
The Godfather: 50th Anniversary Edition on Paperback:
$17.00 $14.99 on Amazon
The Sicilian: A Novel on Paperback:
$12.99 $8.99 on Amazon
Omerta Hardcover:
$25.95 $16.80 on Amazon
Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli: The Epic Story of the Making of The Godfather Hardcover:
$28.99 $24.49 on Amazon
