David Chase Reveals The Original Sopranos Plan, And I Could See This Having Worked

It’s hard to imagine The Sopranos as anything other than the groundbreaking TV series it was, given the many TV memorable moments it's responsible for. However, creator David Chase recently revealed that his original vision wasn't for a series but a feature film. In one of HBO’s best documentaries in a long time, the recently released Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, the creator laid out his idea and, after hearing more about it, I could honestly see this alternate version of the iconic mob series being just as compelling.

Before HBO greenlit the series, David Chase originally envisioned the story as a film focused on Tony Soprano and his complex relationship with his mother, Livia. This idea drew heavily from the eventual showrunner’s own experiences with his demanding mother, giving the story an intensely personal touch. With Chase's background as a TV writer and his dream of creating something for the big screen, it's interesting that his first vision for the beloved series was as a feature film.

Had things gone differently, we might have seen a very short version of the story that was ultimately produced. Thankfully, HBO saw the potential for something bigger.

It’s interesting to wonder if the Jersey mobsters would have been as impactful in a movie format. Would the project have stood among the best movies of the 2000s ? Could it have become one of the mob movie greats ? While it’s hard to say for sure, it’s tough to imagine the show reaching the same legendary status without the extended format that allowed its rich characters and intricate storylines to fully develop. One thing’s for sure, though, it would've been something to see Tony Soprano on the big screen.

The central theme of family—both biological and chosen—was always at the heart of the I’ll Fly Away veteran producer’s concept, and it’s clear from his description that the movie would have shared many of the same elements that made The Sopranos series such a success . Tony’s dual struggles of being a mob boss and trying to keep his family together were foundational to both the film idea and the eventual show. That's a major reason why I believe the motion picture could've been a hit.

The relationship between Tony and Livia, portrayed by Nancy Marchand, remained one of the most critical elements of the TV series, even though it was originally meant to be the driving force of a 2-hour movie instead of a sprawling, six-season narrative. Marchand's passing in 2000, however, forced a shift in The Sopranos' storyline.

Livia’s death changed the trajectory of the show, but David Chase has always maintained that Tony’s relationship with his mother remained the heart of the story. It’s bittersweet to think about how the series might have unfolded had Nancy Marchand lived longer. Had the IP remained a film, at least Livia’s story could have reached a more complete resolution.

A film would have been compelling, but it's hard to argue against the deeper, layered storytelling of the show, which is now cherished. With its abrupt ending, Livia and Tony’s story reflects the unpredictability of life itself—a conclusion that feels far more fitting and satisfying in hindsight. Of course, you may disagree. Some folks still don’t agree on The Sopranos ending but, in my view, it makes the Emmy-winning drama one of the shows that actually ended well.

Though we’ll never see David Chase’s original film version, this newly revealed backstory offers a glimpse into what could have been. All in all, I'm entirely okay with the legendary series fans ended up with.