HBO's New Doc Reveals How Close Another Actor Came To Playing Tony In The Sopranos

Even after 25 years, The Sopranos remains popular and is one of the best shows streaming on Max . Premiering in 1999, it arrived at a time when HBO wasn’t exactly the powerhouse it is today, but it helped transform the network into a hub for prestige TV. A huge part of the show's lasting impact is due to the late James Gandolfini's iconic performance as Tony Soprano. However, HBO’s new documentary on the show reveals that another member of the ensemble came close to playing Tony -- Silvio Dante actor Steven Van Zandt.

Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos recently dropped on Max, one of the best streaming services out there, and it's packed with fascinating behind-the-scenes details from the iconic mob series. The doc dives into the casting journey that eventually led to James Gandolfini landing the role of Tony Soprano, but the process wasn’t as straightforward as you might think for such an era-defining character.

David Chase, struggling to find the right actor for Tony, happened to watch the 1997 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony . During the event, the musician gave a speech for The Rascals' induction. Something about Van Zandt’s demeanor and his Jersey-inspired look caught Chase’s eye. The musician had a commanding presence that matched what Jersey raised writer envisioned for the complex role of Tony Soprano.

Intrigued, the Rockford Files producer invited “Little Steven” to audition for the role of Tony. The doc includes never-before-seen footage from that audition and, by all accounts, Van Zandt did a pretty great job. Chase himself admitted:

Yeah, this could be Tony.

But there was a catch. HBO wasn’t sold on casting an unproven actor in such a critical role. As much as Mr. Chase was fascinated by the idea of Steven Van Zandt as Tony, the network was understandably wary. They needed a seasoned actor to carry the weight of a heavy show like The Sopranos, and the Rocker, despite his magnetic screen test, simply didn't have the track record.

David Chase wasn’t ready to let Steven Van Zandt go entirely. Instead, he did something remarkable: he wrote a part specifically for the musician. What began as a minor role -- a nightclub owner in the periphery of Tony’s world -- evolved into something much bigger. That role, of course, became Silvio Dante, Tony’s trusted consigliere and one of the most beloved characters in the series. Ironically, Van Zandt would get a chance to play his own Tony-esque role when he took on the lead role in the mob series Lilyhammer, which you can view with a Netflix subscription .

James Gandolfini’s portrayal of Tony has become something of a legend, but this tantalizing “what if” scenario of his eventual co-star in the same role is fun to consider. As the creator of the series reflects in the doc, casting Gandolfini was one of the best decisions he ever made. As David Chase put it:

It was just pretty obvious when Jim did it—he was Tony.