I'm So Relieved Carrie Is Renewed For Season 2 After Other Shows Got Canceled After Cliffhangers

We're currently in the midst of spooky season, with plenty of fans watching the best horror movies and TV shows to celebrate. Those with an Amazon Prime subscription were recently treated to Mike Flanagan's Carrie show, which made bold changes compared to other book to screen adaptations of Stephen King's novel. I'm so relieved that Amazon renewed the show for Season 2, especially after some other horror shows were cancelled and left on cliffhangers.

Carrie's Season 1 finale offered a number of narrative threads to be pulled from, including the mysterious cult of witches and Carrie's superpowered friend Emaline. I was worried that we wouldn't get closure on these stories, but luckily Amazon just announced that Season 2 is indeed coming. The announcement came with a statement by Flanagan, which reads:

For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White’s story. From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I’m incredibly grateful for Stephen’s trust and support in exploring what comes next.

Same, though. I need to know more about this story, and get some answers about what happens to Carrie and other characters after the horrors of the prom. I've still got PTSD about The Beauty being put on pause after a bonkers final twist. The Shards also ended with huge cliffhangers, and at the time of writing this story that Ryan Murphy show still hasn't been renewed either. After these disappointments and lack of closure, I'm so relieved that we're getting more of Flanagan's Carrie series.

There are a ton of questions about Carrie, so it's exciting that we'll get answers with the show's second season. I'm curious is various characters survived either the prom or their interview with Kate Siegel's Adeladine. Since she famously killed Margaret White, I've been wondering if Tina and Sue were also murdered after their interviews. What's more, I want a confirmation about whether or not Amber Midthunder's Mrs. Desjardin actually died in the gym.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Stephen King has praised Mike Flanagan as the "best adapter of my work", after working on Doctor Sleep, Gerald's Game, and Carrie. The prolific author issued his own statement about the series returning for Season 2, which reads:

I can’t wait for audiences to get to see what’s down the road for Carrie White. Mike Flanagan and I are excited about what comes next. It’s bound to be thrilling.

King is an EP on Carrie, and will no doubt be helping Mike Flanagan in craft the show's second season narrative. We're likely going to be going beyond the source material, so his involvement is sure to be comforting for those who aren't sure about Season 2.

Carrie is streaming in its entirety on Amazon now as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully the wait for Season 2 isn't too long; I'm dying to dive back into this adaptation.