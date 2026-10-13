I Thought Carrie Had One Battlestar Galactica Reunion With Katee Sackhoff And Michael Trucco. I Was Very Wrong

Spoilers ahead for Amazon's Carrie series.

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan is responsible for some of the best horror movies and TV shows in recent memory, and he once again hit it out of the park with his Carrie TV series (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription). The new book to screen adaptation features a killer cast, including a number of frequent Flanagan collaborators. I thought that the Battlestar: Galactica reunion was ending with Katee Sackhoff and Michael Trucco, but it got so much bigger in Episode 7.

The Doctor Sleep director often pulls from the same pool of actors, and he definitely did that with Carrie. Case in point: Samantha Sloyan playing Margaret White, and his wife Kate Siegel playing Adelaide. Both Sackhoff and Trucco (who play Amanda and John Hargensen respectively) have also previously worked with Flanagan, who spoke to TV Insider about how much of a Battlestar: Galactica reunion his new show ended up becoming. In his words:

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I’m such a Battlestar fanatic. That’s why Katee Sackhoff was cast in Oculus, because I get to work with Starbuck! Trucco then came in for Hush, and I screened Hush for Trucco at his house, and there were so many other Battlestar cast members there, and I completely lost my cool, and just fanboyed out.

There you have it. For folks who have been wondering, it's not a secret that so many Battlestar: Galactica cast members have been part of Mike Flanagan projects. He's a super fan of the beloved sci-fi series, and seems pleased as punch anytime one of the stars could join one of this directorial ventures. That definitely became clear throughout the course of Carrie's seventh episode, titled "Romantic Literature," which features the debut of Sackhoff's new character.

Episode 7 was the start of Carrie's prom sequence, but before that the students of Ewen High School debated whether or not they thought having the event was wise. It was during this scene that a number of BG actors popped up, and I'm not talking about Sackhoff and Trucco.

(Image credit: Amazon)

During the prom debate sequence in the gym, eagle-eyed fans will notice a number of other Battlestar: Galactica actors pop up as concerned parents. Chief Galen Tyrol actor Aaron Douglas plays one such parent, as does Tricia Helfer, a.k.a. Number Six, as well as Tory Foster actress Rekha Sharma. These cameos were making GA fans' head spin, and it was immediately clear that there's no way this was a surprise.

As previously mentioned, Michael Trucco played John Hargensen, aka the father of the villainous Chris. He appeared in six of the eight Carrie episodes. Additionally, the protagonist's late father is played by Tahmoh Penikett, who portrayed Karl “Helo” Agathon in Battlestar: Galactica. Mike Flanagan is clearly a super fan of the cult classic series, and I can't wait to see who else might pop up if Carrie gets renewed.

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All eight episodes of Carrie are streaming now on Amazon as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The show left a number of narrative threads to pull from for future episodes, so hopefully Season 2 gets to happen.