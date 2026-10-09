Carrie's Prom Scene Was Traumatizing As Heck. There Were Also Some Dance Parties

Stephen King's novels have been made into various TV shows and movies throughout the years, and those with an Amazon Prime subscription were recently treated to another with Mike Flanagan's Carrie series. Unsurprisingly, the show ended on the infamous prom massacre, where Summer H. Howell's title character uses her telekinetic powers to kill her classmates. The scene is the thing of nightmares, but there were actual dance parties happening while filming it.

Carrie's season finale offered a new book to screen adaptation of the prom scene, with Flanagan once again showing his ability to terrify and move audiences. As you can see in the video above, CinemaBlend spoke to the movie's cast, where Billy Nolan actor Arthur Conti shared the lighter side to shooting the show's bloodiest sequence. In his words:

I loved the prom because that was the only time that everybody in the cast was there at the same time. So we were all hanging out and the camaraderie was very strong on those days, I feel like. And it was at night as well. You kind of go a bit mad on a night shoot.

As terrifying as it was to watch Carrie kill her classmates in the last episode of the Amazon series, it sounds like the cast did have some fun on set. Namely because they all finally got to be in the same place at the same time. Add in the delirium that can come with night shoots, and one can only imagine how many shenanigans and laughs happened as the epic prom sequence was captured on film.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Carrie included a new backstory and plenty of surprising plot twists, even for the most hardcore fan. Still, we all knew that it was building to the prom, and the title character killing both tormenters and innocent classmates by using her telekinetic powers. While the sequence itself was just a few minutes long, it actually took over two weeks to film.

Later in the same interview, Conti and Tommy actor Joel Oulette were asked if the cast let loose with some dance parties on set, and the two laughed and responded by saying:

Joel Olette: We might have busted down a little bit.

We might have busted down a little bit. Arthur Conti: There's a video of that.

There's a video of that. Joel Olette: We always find, find ourselves dancing. Even before it.

We always find, find ourselves dancing. Even before it. Arthur Conti: We're always dancing, me and him.

This sounds like a great way to unwind, and possibility offer some more B-roll footage of the prom before Carrie is crowned and eventually doused with a bucket of pig's blood. As much as the actors had to scream in pain and terror, it's nice to know that there was so much fun had as well. Maybe I won't have nightmares about that sequence after all.

Carrie is streaming in its entirety on Amazon as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The season finale offered plenty of narrative threads that can be pulled for Season 2, so fingers crossed that Mike Flanagan gets that opportunity.