Carrie's Prom Scene Was Traumatizing As Heck. There Were Also Some Dance Parties
Filming the Carrie finale isn't as terrifying as it seems.
Stephen King's novels have been made into various TV shows and movies throughout the years, and those with an Amazon Prime subscription were recently treated to another with Mike Flanagan's Carrie series. Unsurprisingly, the show ended on the infamous prom massacre, where Summer H. Howell's title character uses her telekinetic powers to kill her classmates. The scene is the thing of nightmares, but there were actual dance parties happening while filming it.
Carrie's season finale offered a new book to screen adaptation of the prom scene, with Flanagan once again showing his ability to terrify and move audiences. As you can see in the video above, CinemaBlend spoke to the movie's cast, where Billy Nolan actor Arthur Conti shared the lighter side to shooting the show's bloodiest sequence. In his words:
As terrifying as it was to watch Carrie kill her classmates in the last episode of the Amazon series, it sounds like the cast did have some fun on set. Namely because they all finally got to be in the same place at the same time. Add in the delirium that can come with night shoots, and one can only imagine how many shenanigans and laughs happened as the epic prom sequence was captured on film.
Carrie included a new backstory and plenty of surprising plot twists, even for the most hardcore fan. Still, we all knew that it was building to the prom, and the title character killing both tormenters and innocent classmates by using her telekinetic powers. While the sequence itself was just a few minutes long, it actually took over two weeks to film.
Later in the same interview, Conti and Tommy actor Joel Oulette were asked if the cast let loose with some dance parties on set, and the two laughed and responded by saying:
- Joel Olette: We might have busted down a little bit.
- Arthur Conti: There's a video of that.
- Joel Olette: We always find, find ourselves dancing. Even before it.
- Arthur Conti: We're always dancing, me and him.
This sounds like a great way to unwind, and possibility offer some more B-roll footage of the prom before Carrie is crowned and eventually doused with a bucket of pig's blood. As much as the actors had to scream in pain and terror, it's nice to know that there was so much fun had as well. Maybe I won't have nightmares about that sequence after all.
Carrie is streaming in its entirety on Amazon as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The season finale offered plenty of narrative threads that can be pulled for Season 2, so fingers crossed that Mike Flanagan gets that opportunity.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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