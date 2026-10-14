Carrie Season 2? Fans Have Thoughts And The Creator Has Plans

Some spoilers from Carrie ahead! All 8 episodes of the limited series are now available to watch streaming with a Prime Video subscription! 🛑

Mike Flanagan's book-to-screen adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie had me in a chokehold this past weekend. Admittedly, the book on which the new series is based is among the Stephen King books I have yet to read. Still, I knew going into this new series that this was based on a stand-alone book. It wasn't until around the second half of the final episode that I realized that, despite that, the TV show was setting up more story to tell in a potential second season.

Fans are already debating whether or not Season 2 of Carrie makes sense, so let's get into that, along with what we know about Carrie Season 2.

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(Image credit: Amazon)

How Can Carrie's Story Continue? Fans Have Thoughts

First and foremost, Carrie hasn't been officially renewed for Season 2 yet, however, that isn't stopping fans from talking about its potential or disagreeing about what the book covers.

I still don’t know how they’re going to pull off a Season 2 of #Carrie when the prom scene already concluded Season 1 and that’s pretty much the end of the book. What’s even left to tell? - @Greg3f

This sparked several replies, including:

"They wanna explore the universe of other people having powers and Carrie aftermath growth" - @KawaiiGrdn

"I agree and plan to sit Season 2 out. This is about as far as I go with supernatural stuff, and since it looks like they’re diving deeper into it, I think I'll pass."- @Karmi_bug

Meanwhile, one fan pointed out that it's likely that a lot of people are well familiar with the prom scene from King's story, but maybe not with what transpires afterward. Included in their post on X:

"The prom was barely the halfway point of the destruction. King spends the entire back half of the novel on the forensic government hearings, Sue Snell facing criminal inquiries, and the White Commission desperately trying to cover up the biological reality of the TK gene. The book’s actual terrifying epilogue isn't Carrie dying, it's a letter from an Appalachian mother describing her toddler daughter levitating marbles with her mind." -- @Daykerpriest

Those of us who are more familiar with the Carrie movie adaptations are likely to be out of the loop on the depth of the aftermath of Carrie's story. I'm going to need to rectify that before a second season happens (assuming the series is renewed). From what is shown in the series, it seems like there's plenty of room to expand the world and introduce new characters if the show moves forward.

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When talking to Collider, Mike Flanagan spoke about other adaptations not having the space to really explore what Stephen King set up in his novel, and how the writer talks about Carrie's place among other gifted women.

The book points at it, but none of the other adaptations have had the real estate, I think, to dig in, and that was an amazing opportunity.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

How Season 1 of Carrie Ends

Mike Flanagan's adaptation of Carrie ends with Summer H. Howell's character riding off into the sunset with Emaline (Thalia Dudek), Carrie's astral-projecting friend who traveled to Carrie's town to meet her in person and whisk her off to parts unknown (or parts refuses-to-say). Meanwhile, Kate Siegel's mysterious character Adelaide interrogates Margaret, then uses her own ability to stop her heart and make it look like she died of natural causes.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

One Character Who Could Play A Bigger Role In Season 2

Should Season 2 come to fruition, it seems fair to expect that we'll see what's next for Carrie now that she's out in the world and more familiar with her abilities. It also seems likely that Adelaide will play a significant role. Flanagan and Kate Siegel are not only married, but they're also frequent collaborators, as she's starred in several of his projects, including Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher, and The Haunting of Hill House.

Flanagan spoke with Collider about casting Siegel for Season 1 of his latest series, and his intention to make the most of her talent in the role of Adelaide. From what he went on to say, it sounds like he'd like to dive further into her story in Season 2.

So yeah, if, and who knows, if there's more to tell, it would be really at the top of my list it to try to dig more into Adelaide, and see what Kate can do with it.

Given that Season 1 really only began to scratch the surface of who Adelaide is, what she's up to and what she's capable of doing, I'm sure I'm not alone in hoping that we do get a second season, if only so we can get to know her better.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Mike Flanagan Hopes For A 3-Season Series For Carrie

As I've said, so far, Carrie hasn't been renewed for Season 2. Hopefully it won't be long before we hear good news from Amazon on the future of the series. If it doesn't get renewed, I'd say with confidence that it's a great limited series and well worth watching as an 8-episode story, despite some of the loose ends presented in the final episode. We get a lot of resolution from the character arcs in Season 1, after all. However, from what Flanagan told Collider, he'd prefer the series air for three seasons:

In my dream scenario. I think it’s three seasons. In my dream scenario, I think Carrie has a wonderful three-step arc. It’s a trilogy, really.

In addition to wanting to learn more about Adelaide, and see how things go for Carrie and Emaline -- something tells me that road is going to get dark and twisty for Carrie -- I'm also curious if we'd see Katee Sackhoff's Amanda again? Did she survive what happened at the prom, and if so, is she going to try to track Carrie and her daughter down?

We'll have to wait and see what Prime Video decides to do about Carrie's future. In the meantime, I absolutely loved Season 1. It was a great watch, and a good reminder that I need to move Carrie up in the Stephen King section of my TBR.