Jeffrey Dahmer Survivor's Former Lawyer Reveals How Traumatic The Experience Was After Netflix Series Revisits
A Jeffrey Dahmer survivor's lawyer explains the traumatic experience his client went through.
The true crime miniseries Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has taken Netflix by storm. It has remained the No. 1 series on the streamer for a while, but the show has also faced great criticism. Many have spoken out against it, including siblings of Dahmer’s victims and the journalist who broke the story first. Now, the lawyer of one of Damer’s victims that survived has spoken out about how traumatizing his experience with the killer was.
Paul Ksicinski represented Tracy Edwards, who had escaped from Dahmer’s apartment in 1991. After he escaped, he flagged down a patrol car, and with a pair of handcuffs hanging around one of his wrists, told the officers that he was almost killed by Dahmer. This caused the investigation that led to Dahmer's arrest. This was also when Dahmer confessed to killing 17 people. Edwards’ story is shown in the first episode of Dahmer, however, Ksicinski explained that Edwards’ life took a turn for the worst after his experience with the serial killer. The lawyer explained to Fox News:
Since surviving this encounter, Edwards has been indicted for several crimes. In 2011 Ksicinski took Edwards as a client, this was because Edwards was accused of throwing a man off a bridge and to his death. The lawyer noted that Edwards has always been haunted by what Dahmer did, and it still impacts him.
Ksicinski noted that Edwards has always taken responsibility for what he did. He also explained that Edwards did not ask for any of this, and it makes sense that he does not want to remember what happened to him. This tracks with what Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, a victim of Dahmer’s, said. She noted that when she watched the show it made her feel like she was reliving what happened, and it brought back the emotions she felt in those moments. Edwards’ lawyer acknowledged how difficult this situation is on those who experience it, saying:
Evan Peters has brought lots of troubling characters to life, but Dahmer is one of the most wicked. While the show has been one of the most popular on the 2022 TV schedule, lots of stories have come out about how troubling it is, and how victims have had to deal with their trauma since Dahmer was caught.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
