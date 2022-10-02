Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 2, 2022

The Netflix Top 10 lists have been dominated by two major titles over the last few days. Blonde has ruled the movie rankings, and Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has done the same in regard to TV. As I mentioned yesterday, I didn’t see either of these productions getting pushed out of their spots. It would seem, however, that the Marilyn Monroe flick has been topped by a pretty unexpected film. Not only that, but there have been a number of other interesting shifts in the rankings, as per usual. Now, let’s do what we always do and talk about these new developments.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 2, 2022

Last Seen Alive not only joined the film list, but it also dethroned Blonde and took first place among movies on Netflix . I’m honestly surprised that the Gerard Butler-headed action flick has taken the top spot but, then again, audiences do love Butler. Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe picture, meanwhile, now sits in second place. So the movie, which has drawn brutal Twitter reactions and accusations of being anti-abortion , is still sitting pretty, so to speak. Amid the changes, Inheritance has managed to keep its comfy seat in the third slot. The movie is followed by Allison Janney’s Lou, which dropped to No. 4 after occupying No. 2 yesterday. And the fifth spot features a new addition to the list, classic buddy cop movie Rush Hour.

Action flick Mr. and Mrs. Smith is now on the list, having planted its flag at the No. 6 spot. Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues dropped three spots since Saturday, a shift that puts it in seventh place. Religious biopic Father Stu moved back two spaces as well and is now in the eighth position on the list. Continuing with that two-spot drop trend is Rob Zombie’s The Munsters, which fell to No. 9. But that’s nothing compared to tenth place occupant Elysium, as the sci-fi film was pushed back a total of five spots.

1. Last Seen Alive

2. Blonde

3. Inheritance

4. Lou

5. Rush Hour

6. Mr. and Mrs. Smith

7. A Jazzman's Blues

8. Father Stu

9. The Munsters

10. Elysium

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 2, 2022

The controversial Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still No. 1 when it comes to TV shows on Netflix . It’s worth noting that many social media users have taken issue with the handling of the show’s delicate subject matter, while others have had wild reactions to Evan Peters’ portrayal of Dahmer. Ryan Murphy’s latest production is followed by The Empress, which remains in the second position. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez is in third place, a development that represents a one-spot gain for the biographical limited series. Cobra Kai has kicked up from sixth place to hit fourth. All the while, The CW’s recently ended Dynasty reboot is still holding on to its post at No. 5.

The Great British Baking Show was in third place yesterday but now finds itself in sixth. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, on the other hand jumped up a single place, a move that puts it in the No. 7 position. The show that held that spot yesterday, In the Dark, is in eighth place. Fate: The Winx Saga saw a slight boost, moving from tenth to ninth place. Closing out the TV trending list at No. 10 is The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, which was one spot higher around this time on Saturday.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. The Empress

3. El Rey, Vincente Fernandez

4. Cobra Kai

5. Dynasty

6. The Great British Baking Show

7. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

8. In the Dark

9. Fate: The Winx Saga

10. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

This was definitely an eventful day for both lists. With Last Seen Alive now at the top of the hill in movies, I’m curious to see just how long it stays there. I’m also eager to see what manages to surpass Monster on the TV side. Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club is set to drop this coming Friday, so maybe that could take the crown? Only time will tell but, in the interim, pick a Netflix subscription if you want to stream these titles.

