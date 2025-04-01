John Lithgow Reflects On Harry Potter Casting A Dumbledore ‘This Is The Last Big Role I'll Probably Play’

The Wizarding World is about to welcome a new Dumbledore, as John Lithgow has been cast in the role for the latest iteration of the J.K. Rowling's franchise. The two-time Oscar nominee and Emmy-winning actor knows precisely how much the role means to fans. As the beloved performer reflects on joining the upcoming Harry Potter Max series as the beloved Hogwarts headmaster, he shares how the decision wasn’t just about taking on a fan-favorite character. Believe it or not, it may mark the final major role of his legendary career.

John Lithgow recently participated in a lengthy interview with Variety, with a clip being shared to the outlet's Instagram. The veteran actor discussed his casting and the weight of the commitment. He stated:

I have a lot of catching up to do. I don’t know the Harry Potter canon by heart as 98% of the world’s population seems to… It was a huge decision because it involves the next several years of my life. And I’m not young. I mean, this is the last big role I’ll probably play.

For fans who grew up with the franchise, the thought of the Dexter alum actor (another series reboot he’s returning to) lending his gravitas and warmth to Dumbledore is already stirring up excitement. Yet hearing the actor himself recognize the magnitude of it makes it all the more poignant.

The 79-year-old actor also reflected on stepping into the role of Dumbledore, following in the footsteps of the late Michael Gambon, who portrayed the character in six of the original Harry Potter films. Gambon took over the role from Richard Harris, who passed away after the second film's release. He continued:

I was a huge admirer of Michael Gambon. I never met him, but I always kind of idolized him. And Michael Gambon and I happened to have the same birthday, so I thought that was a kind of wizard-like touch.

I agree with the Cliffhanger actor; there are many outstanding performances across the best Michael Gambon movies. However, the inclusion of the veteran 3rd Rock From the Sun star in this high-profile reboot has piqued my interest.

Lithgow's casting comes as Warner Bros. Discovery moves ahead with its ambitious reimagining of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter. Announced in 2021, the series promises to be a faithful adaptation that spans a decade, with each book transformed into a separate season. This approach aims to introduce a new generation of actors to portray Harry, Hermione, Ron, and the rest of the Hogwarts ensemble. Dumbledore, one of the most pivotal characters in the entire saga, serves as the story's emotional core, making the New York-born star's involvement a significant choice.

John Lithgow has done everything from Broadway shows to The Crown, where he won an Emmy for his role as Winston Churchill. Taking on the Harry Potter series is a new challenge for him. He not only has to capture Dumbledore's wisdom, quirks, and emotional depth, but he’s also stepping into a world that means a lot to millions of fans.

Potter Heads will have to hang tight to see this new take on Dumbledore since the series is still in the early stages of development. Just make sure you've got that Max subscription ready to catch Lithgow’s unique blend of heart, humor, and authority as he rocks those half-moon glasses and that iconic beard.

