Dexter: Resurrection Is 100% Living Up To Its Name, And I'm So Pumped It's Bringing Back Two Of The Franchise's Best Stars

Here I was, thinking the casting directors behind the upcoming spinoff Dexter: Resurrection had already gone the furthest they possibly could to get me ecstatic about the upcoming spinoff. And here they go again, reminding me how silly such assumptions can be. Because somehow, the sequel series’ star-studded lineup has become even more magnificent with the addition of two all-time great franchise vets.

No, I’m definitely not talking about Colin Hanks’ uncomfortable AF cult member Travis — though I suppose that casting announcement is all but imminent — but rather the award-winning duo of Jimmy Smits and recent Oscar telecast highlight John Lithgow. Let’s take a closer look!

Jimmy Smits Will Return As Miguel Prado

One of the best character actors to ever grace the halls of Miami Metro, Jimmy Smits gave Michael C. Hall's forensics expert a run for his blood-speckled money back in Season 3, where he was introduced as ADA Miguel Prado, the brother of a man Dexter killed without fully knowing of his guilt. As fans will no doubt remember, Miguel quickly gains Dexter's trust and becomes a temporary partner in vigilantism.

Of course, Miguel's greed and impulsive actions quickly made their partnership untenable for someone who likes his secrecy, and his deal with The Skinner ultimately seals his fate. Dexter lethally thwarts his attempts to kill LaGuerta, and Miguel is later (falsely) identified as a victim of the Skinner.

No details from Deadline about how Miguel Prado will resurface, but one has to think that it'll be via dreamstate or some hallucination that Dexter has, possibly while still in the hospital.

It'll be the first time that Smits officially returns to the Dexter-verse, though eagle-eyed fans have seen Miguel Prado in more recent times. The character popped up for a quick scene in Dexter: Original Sin to meet with LaGuerta, and fans like myself are hoping that future seasons explore what he was like as an up-and-coming attorney.

John Lithgow's Trinity Killer Is Back Again, Sort Of

Having recently been tapped to take on the iconic role of Dumbledore for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, on top of a winning horror turn in The Rule of Jenny Pen, John Lithgow is officially making his latest return to the Dexter-verse as arguably the franchise's most captivating antagonist, the Trinity Killer. (Hey, I love the Ice Truck Killer as much as anyone, but Lithgow's chops are too pronounced.)

While it seemingly wasn't fully confirmed until now, Lithgow did address his killer reprisal previously, which coincided with news of David Dastmalchian joining the Dexter: Resurrection cast. It doesn't sound like we'll be seeing a ton of Arthur Miller when he pops up again somewhere within Dexter's harrowing memory banks. Here's how the actor put it when speaking with Variety at the time:

I just went back to do a day. They’re rebooting the entire Michael C. Hall version of Dexter. And it turns out he didn’t die after all. I come back sort of as a phantom, as he gradually comes to life on a hospital bed.

I'm not sure I can make much sense of that statement. So Trinity Killer is a phantom who goads the hospital-bound Dexter as he slowly returns to form after seemingly being killed in Dexter: New Blood's finale? I suppose that tracks in a "life flashes before your eyes" kind of way. And I guess it makes sense that Dexter would see Arthur again in the newest series after he'd previously made a spinoff return to haunt young Harrison's memories of his mother Rita's death.

Still no word on Jennifer Carpenter's return, which I have an interesting idea for, but there are likely still a couple more months of filming to go!

We'll all find out what these returning characters are up to when Dexter: Resurrection arrives on Showtime (and Paramount+) later in the 2025 TV schedule.